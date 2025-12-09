×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Abductions, killings leading rights violations in 2025, KNCHR says

By Ronald Kipruto | Dec. 9, 2025
KNCHR during the release of the State of Human Rights Report for December 2024 to December 2025 in Nairobi, on December 9, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

At least 661 complaints of rights violations and 15 abductions linked to security officers were reported between December 2024 and December 2025, according to a Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) report.

Right to life was ranked among the most abused, with 57 deaths occurring within the period.

“These include the killing of a human rights defender, Richard Otieno, in Molo, the fatal shooting of a minor in Kiambu County, land clashes that killed 5 people in Angata Baragoi, the murder of a civilian, Albert Ojwang, in police custody, among others,” read part of the report.

The commission raised concerns over the surge in complaints and remained wary of  the resurgence of cases of arbitrary detentions, torture, abductions, and enforced disappearances allegedly committed by government security agents.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Counties in the North Rift region gazetted as ‘disturbed and dangerous’ continued to be of concern with persistent cases of extra-judicial killings despite active interventions such as ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’.

West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Turkana, and Samburu are the most affected.

Additionally, 12 reports of abductions, torture, and extra-judicial killings occurred in parts of Marakwet East, Pokot Central, and Tiaty.

KNCHR also noted a return of criminal gangs backed by politicians and business owners for private security, but are at times deployed to cause terror and intimidate targets.

The Commission has urged the government to allocate adequate resources to ensure full implementation of the Prevention of Torture Act for monitoring, documentation, and reporting of cases.

It also wants communities to be  disarmed for the restoration of peace in affected regions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KNCHR Report Kenya Rights Abuses Police Abductions State Of Human Rights
.

Latest Stories

Macro questions as universal declaration of human rights turns 77
Macro questions as universal declaration of human rights turns 77
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
1 hr ago
When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal
Opinion
By John Mbadi
1 hr ago
Heavy security, empty streets as Tanzania suppresses planned demos
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

IEBC seeks powers to reject party lists that fail two-thirds rule test
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
IEBC seeks powers to reject party lists that fail two-thirds rule test
CBK cuts key rate to spur festive season lending
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
CBK cuts key rate to spur festive season lending
Betty Bayo mum demands inquest over 'mysterious' daughter death
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Betty Bayo mum demands inquest over 'mysterious' daughter death
When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal
By John Mbadi 1 hr ago
When Kenyans spoke, we listened and crafted a new path for fiscal renewal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved