×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police launch probe after man is found dead in house under unclear circumstances

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Dec. 6, 2025
Police officer involved in Kikuyu market incident dies in hospital. [Standard, File]

Police in Kasarani have launched investigations into the death of a man at his house in Zimmerman under unclear circumstances.

The body of Allan Laboso was found on Wednesday night with a pool of blood, but did not have any physical marks.

It is stated that his wife Joyleen Alivitsa was returning home as usual in the evening when she found the house locked from the inside and her husband was still alive.

But when she asked him to open, he reportedly told her to stay away through the window, forcing her to go and fetch a relative, Jotham Mitei, to help calm the situation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

But when the wife returned in the company of Mitei, they found the door open and Laboso unresponsive in the sitting room.

Mitei told the Standard he was the first person to access the house, adding that the deceased's body did not have any physical injuries.

“I was the first person to check in to the house; his body was okay; he didn't have any marks,” Mitei said

The body was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was set to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, detectives from the DCI Kasarani have taken over the matter.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

DCI Cover Ups Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary Tortured to Death Deaths
.

Latest Stories

Record gold exports to UAE has eyebrows raised
Record gold exports to UAE has eyebrows raised
National
By David Odongo
5 hrs ago
Talk of gold in Kakamega send cold shivers among residents
Western
By Bernard Lusigi
5 hrs ago
Labour ministry warns Kuppet on poll laws as union stays put
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Record gold exports to UAE has eyebrows raised
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Record gold exports to UAE has eyebrows raised
Talk of gold in Kakamega send cold shivers among residents
By Bernard Lusigi 5 hrs ago
Talk of gold in Kakamega send cold shivers among residents
Labour ministry warns Kuppet on poll laws as union stays put
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Labour ministry warns Kuppet on poll laws as union stays put
Reflections: Why the presidency slipped from Baba even with massive support
By Caleb Atemi 5 hrs ago
Reflections: Why the presidency slipped from Baba even with massive support
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved