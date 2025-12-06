Police launch probe after man is found dead in house under unclear circumstances

Police officer involved in Kikuyu market incident dies in hospital. [Standard, File]

Police in Kasarani have launched investigations into the death of a man at his house in Zimmerman under unclear circumstances.

The body of Allan Laboso was found on Wednesday night with a pool of blood, but did not have any physical marks.

It is stated that his wife Joyleen Alivitsa was returning home as usual in the evening when she found the house locked from the inside and her husband was still alive.

But when she asked him to open, he reportedly told her to stay away through the window, forcing her to go and fetch a relative, Jotham Mitei, to help calm the situation.

But when the wife returned in the company of Mitei, they found the door open and Laboso unresponsive in the sitting room.

Mitei told the Standard he was the first person to access the house, adding that the deceased's body did not have any physical injuries.

“I was the first person to check in to the house; his body was okay; he didn't have any marks,” Mitei said

The body was transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was set to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, detectives from the DCI Kasarani have taken over the matter.