The Standard

Havi to Kenyans: sue government over 'imperial chiefs'

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 4, 2025
Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi during an interview on Spice FM on Thursday, December 4. [Spice FM]

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has urged Kenyans to challenge in court President William Ruto's plan to enhance chiefs' powers following Monday's State House meeting with 15,000 administrators.

In an interview on Spice FM on Thursday, December 4, Havi said the move violates constitutional requirements for public participation and transparency, arguing that Ruto's plan would likely be stopped in court citing a gap in law unresolved since the transition to county governments.

"Let a Kenyan go to court and challenge this. Every decision made by the government must abide by the Constitution and the law, must incorporate public participation, taken with accountability and integrity, must be transparent and arrived at on the basis of the law," he said.

Havi warned that the elaborate national administration infrastructure gives Ruto unfettered access to grassroots voters and guarantees an unfair advantage over the United Opposition in the 2027 elections.

He argued this represents one benefit of incumbency when a sitting president seeks re-election and defended the administrators' presence at State House as government representatives.

"But, there is something wrong when the President says he will enhance the capacity of their performance. Towards what end?" Havi posed. 

"Why the mobilisation at this particular point in time? This is meant to mobilise from the ward level so that at the polling station they'll be able to manipulate the electoral process. What we saw in Mbeere North and Malava is a precursor to what they may want to do."

The November 27 by-elections in Mbeere North and Malava constituencies witnessed violence, with opposition leaders alleging use of goons and police to manipulate results.

 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates won both seats amid claims of ballot stuffing and intimidation.

During the State House meeting  on Monday, Ruto promised job promotions that will see each officer climb one rank by July next year alongside a hike in allowances.

 The administrators will also receive tablets and 3,000 electric cars for enhanced mobility.

Havi validated rising fears over possible return of imperial chiefs in the villages, terming concerns "credibly merited" amid plans to arm the local administrators and assign them police officers.

The resistance from the public was linked to the chiefs' age-old reputation as a coercive tool for the government especially under former President Daniel Moi.

A new police unit, the National Government Administrative Police Unit (NGAPU), has been introduced with its boss reporting directly to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja.

The unit was launched in January 2025 with 6,000 officers and plans to expand to 19,000 officers nationwide through phased recruitment.

While the government aims to enhance security and maintain law and order at the lowest level of administration, critics warn that powerful chiefs might be used to silence dissent.

