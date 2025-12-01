Call for sweeping shake-up in private security industry

A security guard. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Private security services providers and stakeholders have called for stronger regulations to professionalise Kenya’s private security sector, saying such rules are long overdue.

Led by Private Security Industry Association (PSIA) Chairman Cosmas Mutava, the service providers underscored the importance of protecting both security officers and the public.

Mutava spoke in Nairobi after the conclusion of nationwide public participation sessions on the Draft Private Security Regulations 2025.

“Regulating the private security sector is essential for its future. We cannot sustain this industry on goodwill alone. These new regulations are the cornerstone for building a more organised, ethical, and professional sector. The input from every stakeholder here today is a vital part of this process,” said Mutava.

The sessions, which drew thousands of participants from across the country, brought together private security firms, county officials, and members of the public.

Stakeholders had the opportunity to review and provide input on regulations covering four main areas: the general operations of private security firms, procedures for appointing board members, the use of animals in private security, and the management of the Private Security Fidelity Fund.

The PSIA boss stressed that these regulations are critical because the Private Security Regulation Act, enacted in 2016, has lacked formal rules for nearly a decade.

“We have been operating without regulations for too long,” he said. “It is time to establish clear standards that protect both security officers and the public they serve. This is not just about law; it is about building trust and professionalism in the industry.”

On his part, Philip Leakey Okello, CEO of the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), said the turnout and enthusiasm of participants showed strong support for the reforms.

The public participation sessions are part of a nationwide consultation process, ensuring that all stakeholders have a chance to share their views before the regulations are finalised.

Participants across the country expressed support for the regulations, noting that they would help professionalise the sector, improve working conditions for security personnel, and ensure better services for clients. Many also praised the inclusion of rules on the use of animals, saying they would enhance safety and accountability.

The PSIA boss also appealed to stakeholders and members of the public to continue submitting memoranda and opinions to ensure that the final rules reflect the needs of the industry and the wider community.

The proposed regulations, Mutava was categorical, are designed to enhance professionalism and streamline operations within Kenya’s private security industry.

He was optimistic that the regulatory changes would address long-standing gaps in training, employment standards, and industry coordination. It is hoped that the new regulations will play a critical role in aligning the sector with national security needs while safeguarding the welfare of private security officers.

“The main objectives of the regulations are to enhance professionalism, to set the minimum standards on how private security is carried out in our country, and also to bring cohesion between private security organisations and national security organisations,” Mutava said.

Public participation sessions were convened in 8 centres across the country. These forums provided an opportunity for public input on the draft regulations. The PSRA invited the public to submit comments on the draft regulations. This was an open process for shaping the future of private security regulations.

These public engagements, according to PSRA, aimed at collecting feedback from stakeholders, industry players, civil society and the public on the proposed regulatory framework intended to enhance governance, professionalism, accountability, and standards within the Private Security Industry.

The proposed framework aims to reform how the private security actors are trained, equipped, licensed, and managed, with the draft regulations introducing changes after years of “inconsistency”, in a bid to fully professionalise the industry.

The proposed framework has also been lauded by a section of industry players, with the Protective and Safety Association of Kenya (PROSAK) Vice Chair Monica Kimeu saying the draft marks a historic moment, especially for women in the sector, with the inclusion of gender-sensitive provisions.

“For the first time, the regulations recognise the needs of female security officers; it shows how women have a voice in the private security regulations, including the introduction of lactation rooms and clearer licensing procedures,” she told the media.