Kung'u Muigai challenges Judges, JSC over 443-acre Kiambu farm loss

Chief justice Martha Koome. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The High Court has referred to Chief Justice Martha Koome a petition filed by businessman Kung’u Muigai and his two companies against eight senior judges and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), over the loss of a 443-acre coffee estate in Kiambu County.

On Wednesday, Justice Bahati Mwamuye directed that the file be transmitted to the Chief Justice for empanelling an uneven-number bench to determine the matter, after finding that it raises weighty constitutional questions that cannot be handled by a single judge.