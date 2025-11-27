Developing: Chaos, violence dominate mini-polls

Homabay Town MP Peter Kaluma being whisked to safety at Agoro Sare Primary School polling station in Kasipul Constituency on November 27, 2025. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The safety of voters and the preparedness of security agencies were briefly thrown into question during Thursday’s by-elections, after incidents of violence left several people injured and property destroyed.

Chaotic scenes were reported in several polling centres as rival camps traded accusations of electoral malpractice in high-stakes contests, including in Kasipul, Malava, Magarini and Nyamira.

Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma was injured after being attacked by a group of unknown peaople at Agoro Sare Primary School while monitoring the Kasipul parliamentary vote. He blamed the assault on supporters of independent candidate Philip Aroko.

“These are former robbers and very dangerous people. Some are armed,” Kaluma claimed.

Similar incidents had marred the campaigns, prompting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to fine both Aroko and ODM candidate Boyd Were Sh1 million each.

A vehicle linked to Malava candidate Seth Panyako allegedly vandalised by armed goons parked at Downhill Spring Resort in Kaburengu area, Lugari Constituency on November 27, 2025. [Benard Lusigi, Standard]

In Malava, tensions remain high despite a heavy police presence. Violent confrontations between government and opposition supporters, reported on the eve of the vote, resurfaced early Thursday.

A Toyota Prado was torched in Manyonje village, Butali-Chegulo ward, after rival convoys clashed. Police are yet to establish the vehicle’s owner, despite earlier links to DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako.

A Toyota Prado in Seth Panyako’s convoy was torched by hooligans in Manyonje, Kakamega.



Video by Mary Mamou#ByElections2025 pic.twitter.com/cKdXtQT38b — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) November 27, 2025

UDA candidate David Ndakwa has accused his opponents of intimidation, warning it could depress turnout.

“The government has tried to assure me of my security and of peace for my people but a lot of provocation has come from my opponents,” said Ndakwa.

In Magarini, Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga was roughed up by a group of youths at Kanagoni Polling Station in Adu ward.

They accused him of orchestrating voter bribery in favour of ODM candidate Harrison Kombe. The confrontation began when Chonga attempted to enter the voting area as a chief agent. He escaped unharmed.

In Machakos, police at Mung'ala Primary School intervened to protect former Mumbuni North MCA Paul Museku after he was confronted by a group of men who accused him of bribing voters.

A scuffle also broke out at Siakago Social Hall in Mbeere North, where DP leader Justin Muturi and his team chased away a man wearing UDA colours, accusing him of violating electoral rules.

In Nyansiongo ward, a machete-wielding gang clashed with a group of youths at Timdereti Primary School. Five people were injured.