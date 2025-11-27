In pictures: Voters turn out early as Kenya holds crucial by-elections

Voters cast their votes at Kanagoni polling station in Magarini constituency on November 27, 2025. [ Marion Kithi, Standard]

Polls have opened in 22 electoral units where voters are electing new representatives after the seats fell vacant.

One Senate seat, six parliamentary seats, and 15 county assembly seats are up for grabs.

A spot check by The Standard shows voting began at 6am and will run until 5pm.

Malava Constituency UDA candidate David Ndakwa arrives at Mukongolo Primary School polling station on November 27, 2025. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), voters will be compensated for time lost if a polling station opens late. Those still in line at closing time will be allowed to vote.

IEBC officials began the day with briefings for political party agents at various polling stations. Voters cast ballots at Agoro Sare Primary School in Kasipul Constituency on November 27, 2025. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

In Malava constituency, DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako cast his ballot at St. Joseph Lunyu Primary School in Manda Shibanga ward, one of the first centres to open. Despite reports of violence on the eve of the vote, the constituency remained calm early Thursday.

Malava DAP-K candidate Seth Panyako casts his vote at St Joseph Lunyu Primary, accompanied by party leader Eugene Wamalwa



No incidents were reported in Kasipul, where voters braved the morning cold. Campaigns there were marked by periodic violence, prompting the IEBC to fine ODM’s Boyd Were and independent candidate Philip Aroko Sh1 million each.

Voting is also underway in Mbeere North, where nine candidates are seeking to replace Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku. At Kanyuambora polling centre, voters began arriving as early as 3am. An elderly man's right finger is marked at the Kanyuambora Primary School polling station after casting his vote on November 27, 2025. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

In Magarini constituency, some 80,128 voters are expected to cast their ballots. While ten candidates initially expressed interest, the race is seen as a contest between ODM’s Harrison Kombe and DCP’s Stanley Kenga. Kombe’s 2022 win was nullified in court.

Queues also formed early in Ugunja constituency. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, the former MP, is expected to vote at 11am. ODM candidate Moses Omondi, who is seeking to replace him, plans to vote an hour earlier.

Polls have opened in three wards in Nyamira County and across Baringo, where voters are choosing a successor to William Cheptumo, who died in February.

Early turnout at Lakezone Kataboi Polling Station in Turkana North By-Election. [Bakari Ang'ela, Standard]

In total, 18 counties are voting.



