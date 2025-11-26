×
Kenya sets engineering agenda as 32nd IEK Convention opens in Mombasa

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 26, 2025

Institute of Engineers of Kenya(IEK) President Eng. Shammah Kiteme when they appeared before the National Assembly Finance Committee during the public participation on the Finance bill, 2024 at Hilton Garden Hotel, Mombasa road on June 5, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The 32nd Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) Convention opened in Mombasa on Wednesday, November 26, bringing together engineers, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss the country’s future infrastructure and development priorities under the theme “Engineering the Future: The Roadmap for Kenya.”

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, who officially opened the convention, said engineers remain central to Kenya’s national transformation and must anchor future development on innovation, strong institutions and global best practices.

“This year’s theme challenges us to imagine a Kenya powered by innovation, strengthened by robust institutions, and anchored on global best practices,” Koskei said. “A nation can only rise as high as the integrity of its institutions. The public office is a trust, not a privilege.”

Koskei announced ongoing reforms in government, focusing on digital transformation, accountability, strengthened monitoring frameworks and ethical leadership. He said the government is restoring consequence management across public institutions.

“Misconduct, whether ethical, financial, technical or administrative, must attract lawful and timely consequences,” he said.

IEK President Eng Shammah Kiteme, echoing similar remarks, added that the convention provides a platform for engineers to reflect on emerging innovations and reposition the profession as a driver of economic transformation.

“Engineering is at the centre of Kenya’s future. This convention gives us space to interrogate our role in shaping a country that is globally competitive, climate-resilient, and driven by scientific excellence,” he said.

Kiteme outlined four priority concerns for the engineering fraternity, including the establishment of an Infrastructure Advisory Office in the Office of the President to guide major development projects. He also urged the government to prioritise local engineers in flagship infrastructure projects, address mounting pending bills, and include engineers in leadership roles within engineering-based parastatals.

Principal Secretary for Environment Dr Eng. Festus Ngeno emphasised the need for climate resilience in engineering design amid rising climate risks.

“Engineering solutions must now respond to a climate-changed world. Our work must go beyond structures to embrace sustainability, resilience, and environmental stewardship,” Ngeno said.

The five-day convention will generate recommendations to strengthen Kenya’s engineering capacity and guide national development planning.

.

.

.

