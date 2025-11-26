KeNHA: Expect traffic snarl-up on Nakuru Highway on Friday

President William Ruto is expected to launch the Rironi - Nakuru - Mau Summit Highway on Friday, Novermber 28, 2025.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned motorists to expect major traffic disruptions on Friday, November 28, 2025, as President William Ruto launches the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit (A8) Highway at multiple locations along the corridor.

According to the Authority, heavy congestion is expected throughout the day, and road users are urged to consider rescheduling their travel or using alternative routes to avoid delays.

KeNHA has provided the following recommended alternative routes:

Via the South: Ngong - Suswa - Narok - Mau Narok - Njoro - Nakuru

Via Central Kenya: Nairobi - Thika - Magumu - Njabini - Ol Kalou - Nakuru

For travel west of Nakuru: Nakuru - Kampi ya Moto - Ravine - Makutano

An alternative to Mau Summit: Nakuru - Njoro - Molo - Mau Summit

"We urge all motorists plying these sections of the road to replan their journeys accordingly, and any inconvenience is regretted,” the KeNHA acting Director General Engineer Luka Kimeli stated.