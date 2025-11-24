KDF impersonator charged with obtaining Sh1.2m in fake military recruitment

Suspect Joshua Mutui Muimi appears before Milimani Law Courts. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

Joshua Mutui Muimi, who is accused of impersonating a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Brigadier, has been charged with obtaining over Sh1.2 million from two men after allegedly promising to help their children secure admission to the military Recruit Training School (RTS) at Moi Barracks in Eldoret.

Mutui appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego on Monday, where he denied four counts, including personation, obtaining money by false pretences, and being in possession of public stores.