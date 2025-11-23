Ruto hails launch of Tororo steel plant in Uganda

Presidents Ruto and Museveni during the launch of the Vertically Integrated Steel Industry in Tororo, Uganda. [PCS]

President William Ruto has lauded the launch of the Vertically Integrated Steel Industry in Tororo, Uganda, describing it as a major step in advancing Africa’s industrial transformation and strengthening regional cooperation.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony on November 23, Ruto said the project marks more than the opening of a new factory, calling it “a bold new chapter in Africa’s industrialisation ambitions.

"This project is the outcome of visionary leadership, daring entrepreneurship, and enduring partnerships. It reflects the pursuit of transformative impact for our present and future generations," Ruto stated.

He at the same time congratulated President Yoweri Museveni for what he termed steadfast leadership in attracting transformative investments, recalling joint discussions on the project during Museveni’s visit to Kenya in July.

He also recognised Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame for championing deeper integration within the East African Community (EAC), saying cooperation, not competition, is key to Africa’s future.

“Kenya supports this project as part of its broader ambition to anchor regional industrial integration within the EAC framework,” Ruto said.

He emphasised that coordinated industrial policies, shared infrastructure and value addition will help build a competitive and self-sufficient region.

The Tororo steel complex, owned by Kenyan industrialist Dr Narendra Raval’s Devki Group, currently employs more than 400 workers. The company plans to expand its workforce to 20,000 by 2027 across its East African operations.

Ruto said the plant would generate new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises and stimulate growth in transport, energy, construction and other sectors through cross-border supply chains.

Ruto highlighted Africa’s growing steel market, which reached 39.5 million tonnes in 2024 and is projected to hit 52 million tonnes by 2034, driven by rising demand for infrastructure and industrial development.

He noted that Sub-Saharan Africa’s estimated 20–25 billion tonnes of iron ore reserves give the region strong potential to become a major global player.

“The establishment of the Tororo Steel Industry sends a powerful message that our countries have the capacity and courage to build globally competitive industries,” Ruto said.

He framed the project as advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the goals of the African Continental Free Trade Area through value addition and economic integration.