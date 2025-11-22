Former Mbooni MP Joseph Konzolo Munyao is dead

Former Cabinet Minister Joseph Konzolo Munyao during the Mwai Kibaki 2nd Memorial Lecture & Luncheon at Nairobi Serena Hotel on 11th April 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

Former Mbooni MP and Cabinet minister Joseph Konzolo Munyao has died.

His brother, Jacob Mutua Munyao, confirmed the death, informing The Standard that the former legislator passed away at Nairobi Hospital’s Karen branch.

"On Friday, he was taken ill to Nairobi hospital with nerve complications, where he was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under strict observation of doctors. It was a recurring problem after a procedure was done some years back," said Mr Mutua.

The former lawmaker, whose wife died last year, leaves behind four children. His body has been moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Munyao rose from an accounts clerk to Cabinet minister, serving as Minister for Livestock and Fisheries during former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

He represented Mbooni Constituency for three non-consecutive terms.

According to the family, Munyao remained active in politics and had been focused on building his political party, the DP.