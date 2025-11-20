×
Mixed reactions after President Ruto's State of the Nation Address

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 20, 2025
President William Ruto makes his State of the Nation address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 20th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto’s third State of the Nation Address on Thursday, November 20, has sparked a mix of praise, skepticism, and criticism from Kenyans.

While the President highlighted achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and economic recovery, many questioned whether the figures and promises reflect realities on the ground.

Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba expressed disbelief at the numbers cited for the tea sector, pointing out that farmers in Kisii received minimal bonuses last month despite claims of improved export earnings.

“Just left parliament for the State of the Nation address. The President mentioned that the Tea sector has improved, with export earnings increasing from Sh138 billion to Sh215 billion. I felt like walking out, when I remembered that there are farmers in Kisii who were paid Tea bonuses of as low as Sh6 per kilo of tea last Month."

"Do we share the same country with the scriptwriters? Or it was President Kibaki’s speech retrieved from the archives, edited and they forgot to delete Sh215B ?” Wamuchomba posed.

Education funding and social services also drew criticism.

X user Munge Peterson noted: “We look at the reality of reduced school capitation, lecturers' prolonged strike in the background of we must invest in our education and professionals, scientists and engineers. All rolled up together. A green service with a rotten core.”

Reiterating his remarks, Kevin added that the address avoided key economic pressures facing ordinary Kenyans.

“A State of the Nation Address that dodges the cost of living, rising taxes, failed projects, delayed county funds, job losses, a struggling shilling, and broken promises is not ‘detailed’, it’s curated fiction,” posted Kevin on X.

Some Kenyans, however, applauded the President’s achievements and vision.

Daniel highlighted progress in health and employment, stating: “Daktari has done perfectly well according to his manifestos from UHC, Affordable housing, hustler fund, Stadiums, Markets, Roads, etc he has also stabilized the economy and we can see that plus growth in our export, employment opportunities increased.”

Hoorayhenry appreciated the ambition behind the speech, while Philip Etale described Ruto’s address as concise and well-crafted.

“The speech fits the title, State of the Nation Address. Short but detailed. I listened to the entire speech and I can say it was satisfactorily written,” wrote Etale.

Others focused on the broader implications of leadership and governance.

Dr_Sadist_ke_ argued that: “A powerful sentiment, but excellence isn’t achieved through speeches; it’s earned through honest leadership, real accountability, and policies that lift people rather than burden them. Greatness requires more than ambition; it requires proving to Kenyans that the walk matches the talk.”

Meanwhile, some, like Josh, observed a shift in the President’s narrative from a hustler identity to a vision of a first-world country aimed at younger voters.

According to Josh, “He rose to the presidency using the hustler narrative against the dynasty. And he legit won. Now, his focus for the second term is the first-world country narrative and be sure that a lot of people are convinced. Have you seen how the MPs were excited about the roads and the dams?”

“He knows he's no longer dealing with a generation ya mama mboha, GenZs are the majority voters and they speak of moving from developing to developed country; a narrative Ruto is already running with. Let's see how this goes!” posted Josh.

While President Ruto painted a vision for Kenya’s future, many citizens are still waiting to see whether these promises will translate into tangible improvement.

