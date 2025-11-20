×
Ruto: 27 million Kenyans now covered by SHA

By David Njaaga | Nov. 20, 2025
President William Ruto makes his  State of the Nation address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 20, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto says 27 million Kenyans are now registered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), more than triple the number reached by the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

He said the move signals a major expansion of universal healthcare.

Speaking during the State of the Nation address at Parliament on Thursday, November 20, Ruto said the government is also paying premiums for 2.3 million vulnerable Kenyans, including orphans, widows, the elderly, and those without income.

“Healthcare is not a privilege. It is a right fully secured,” said Ruto, noting the effort reflects the government’s commitment to leaving no Kenyan behind.

At the same time, Ruto said the deployment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters, the largest primary healthcare workforce in the country, has improved access to care in all 47 counties.

He cited 8.9 million households visited, 9.9 million diabetes screenings with 134,000 cases diagnosed, and 6.5 million hypertension screenings with 305,000 cases confirmed.

The president also announced upgrades under the National Equipment Service Project, which allows private partners to install and maintain hospital equipment while public facilities pay only for usage.

Medicine availability has risen from 48 per cent to a projected 90 per cent by year-end, with full coverage expected by March 2026, Ruto said, after reforms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

In addition, the government will increase the Cancer Benefits Package from Sh 550,000 to Sh 800,000 effective December 1, 2025, to help patients access uninterrupted treatment.

“Kenya is healthier because of these efforts,” Ruto explained, honouring the Community Health Promoters for their work in expanding care across the country.

