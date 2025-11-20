×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governors express frustrations with SHA as maternal deaths increase

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 20, 2025
 Council of Governors chairperson Ahmed Abdulahi speaks at a past press briefing. [File, Standard]

The Council of Governors (COG) has expressed its frustrations at working with the Social Health Authority (SHA), even as counties continue to record an increase in maternal deaths.

The Council accused the Ministry of Health of micromanaging health, which is a devolved function under the new constitution.

Speaking during a retreat in Naivasha, county leaders stated that the Authority owed counties over Sh10 billion in unremitted dues, a situation that has impacted health services nationwide.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Council Chairman Ahmed Abdulahi noted that SHA continues to experience challenges across counties.

“Prolonged delay in releasing the debts has affected the limit to pay suppliers and we are concerned by an increase in rejected claims,” he said.

Flanked by his colleagues, the Wajir Governor demanded reforms in the running of the Authority ahead of a summit meeting with the president on 10th December.

According to the governor, certain decisions are affecting the delivery of services at the county level, especially on SHA reimbursements.

“County workers have been locked out from receiving SHA services, yet the health scheme owes counties billions in unremitted claims,” he said.

Consequently, he demanded that Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale fixes the myriad of challenges already presented by governors, including the treatment of claims which have no appeal mechanisms.

“SHA has introduced a parallel ambulance service against those offered by the county and this is bringing confusion across the country,” he said.

On level two facilities, governors demanded the review of a directive that barred them from offering maternity services, with governors from the north eastern region threatening a pull out from SHA if the directive is not rescinded.

“Due to the directive, we have seen an increase in cases of maternal death, and gains made in the health sector have been eroded,” he said.

They lamented at the rate at which some facilities were being taken from counties by the national government without due compensation to create room for construction of other facilities.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Council Of Governors SHA Challenges SHA Reimbursements Maternal Deaths
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
5 mins ago
Hiram Gitau painfully mourns Betty Bayo in touching tribute: "I am shattered"
Entertainment
By Gloria Bridget Ochwada
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
By Kamau Muthoni 5 mins ago
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Experts: Speech ignored key education issues
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 6 hrs ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved