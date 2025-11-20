Governors express frustrations with SHA as maternal deaths increase

Council of Governors chairperson Ahmed Abdulahi speaks at a past press briefing. [File, Standard]

The Council of Governors (COG) has expressed its frustrations at working with the Social Health Authority (SHA), even as counties continue to record an increase in maternal deaths.

The Council accused the Ministry of Health of micromanaging health, which is a devolved function under the new constitution.

Speaking during a retreat in Naivasha, county leaders stated that the Authority owed counties over Sh10 billion in unremitted dues, a situation that has impacted health services nationwide.

Council Chairman Ahmed Abdulahi noted that SHA continues to experience challenges across counties.

“Prolonged delay in releasing the debts has affected the limit to pay suppliers and we are concerned by an increase in rejected claims,” he said.

Flanked by his colleagues, the Wajir Governor demanded reforms in the running of the Authority ahead of a summit meeting with the president on 10th December.

According to the governor, certain decisions are affecting the delivery of services at the county level, especially on SHA reimbursements.

“County workers have been locked out from receiving SHA services, yet the health scheme owes counties billions in unremitted claims,” he said.

Consequently, he demanded that Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale fixes the myriad of challenges already presented by governors, including the treatment of claims which have no appeal mechanisms.

“SHA has introduced a parallel ambulance service against those offered by the county and this is bringing confusion across the country,” he said.

On level two facilities, governors demanded the review of a directive that barred them from offering maternity services, with governors from the north eastern region threatening a pull out from SHA if the directive is not rescinded.

“Due to the directive, we have seen an increase in cases of maternal death, and gains made in the health sector have been eroded,” he said.

They lamented at the rate at which some facilities were being taken from counties by the national government without due compensation to create room for construction of other facilities.