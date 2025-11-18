×
Kenyan-born officer promoted to lieutenant colonel in US Army

By David Njaaga | Nov. 18, 2025
Silvia Jemutai promoted to lieutenant colonel in the US army. [Courtesy]

A Kenyan-born United States Army officer has reached one of the service’s most demanding leadership ranks after receiving promotion to lieutenant colonel.

The ceremony took place on Friday, November 14, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility on Fort Lee, Virginia.

Silvia Jemutai, who comes from Kopsiya in Poror, Eldama Ravine in Baringo County, marked the moment with family and friends who travelled from Kenya and across the United States to witness the event.

“I dedicate this achievement to my late mother, Jacqueline Alice Kirui,” said Jemutai, adding,  “She was a trailblazer, a woman of courage, strength and vision.”

She noted that her mother’s resilience shaped her path into military leadership.

She told the gathering she remains grateful to her family, mentors, colleagues and soldiers who have supported her through her service.

Jemutai added she will continue to uphold Army values and guide younger officers.

Her promotion places her among senior field-grade officers who often command battalions of 300 to 1,000 soldiers.

At this level officers also take up key staff roles at brigade, division, corps and national headquarters where they assist in planning and managing operations.

The rank of lieutenant colonel is usually reached after 16 to 22 years of service.

 Officers considered for the position are assessed on experience, performance, leadership potential and education.

.

