MPs urged to help tame high newborn deaths

Naivasha MP and a Member of KEWOPA Jayne Kihara ,speaking during a high Level reproductive maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Nutrition forum held in Nairobi on November 13, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Health experts are worried that babies continue to die from preventable cases such as infections, complications from premature birth and lack of oxygen.

During a parliamentary sensitisation session yesterday, players in the health sector warned that mortality trends remain unchanged, with about nine in every 1,000 neonates dying in health facilities each quarter, and six in every 1,000 babies aged 0 to 7 days succumbing to preventable causes.

The event aimed to involve MPs, policymakers and partners directly in understanding the gaps in maternal and newborn care and to empower them to address these challenges from the grassroots to national level.

Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego Kenya) Country Director, Paul Nyachae, called for need to prioritise newborn's health.

MPs expressed concern about the state of maternal and child health in their constituencies.

Jayne Kihara (Naivasha) raised concern over corruption and inadequate remuneration for health workers. “If we do not pay our health expertise properly and ensure that funds reach their intended targets, mothers will continue to pay the price for these gaps,” she said.

Umulkheir Kassim and John Kaguchia emphasised the importance of grassroots advocacy. Kaguchia painted a stark picture of neonatal mortality, noting that in Kiambu County alone, 53 babies die per 1,000 births.

“Imagine 92 tiny caskets for babies who had a chance to live. If we see a bus accident claiming 20 lives, it makes the news. These deaths go unnoticed. We must act,” he said.

Jane Kagiri of Laikipia called on parliamentarians to use their oversight powers to ensure policy translates into action.

“Maternal, newborn, and adolescent health is a gender and leadership issue. Women and girls bear the heaviest burden of health inequities, and this must change through stronger leadership, accountability, and political will,” she said.

Busia MP Mary Emaase while reading on behalf of KEWOPA Chairperson Leah Sankaire, highlighted national progress under recent reforms, citing improvements in skilled birth attendance, facility-based deliveries, and under-five survival.

She called for urgent action to expand postnatal coverage, fund fully functional Neonatal Intensive Care Units in every county, and address inequities in access to essential services.

Medical experts also presented the realities of neonatal care. Dr Supa Tunje, paediatrician and president of the Kenya Paediatric Association, and Dr Miriam Weru from Kenyatta National Hospital shared clinical insights into neonatal deaths, stressing the need for well-equipped newborn units and timely interventions.

The forum concluded with a call for MPs to champion the expansion of maternal and newborn services, improve accountability, and ensure that every policy and budget decision prioritises the lives of mothers and newborns.

Njiri summarised the goal of the EWENE framework, “No baby should die from preventable or treatable conditions. Survival, equity, dignity, and quality care must be at the centre of our efforts.”

The sensitisation emphasised that while Kenya has made progress in maternal and child health, the work is far from complete. MPs were urged to turn dialogue into action and ensure that every newborn receives the care they need to survive and thrive.

The session also explored Universal Health Coverage reforms under the Social Health Authority.