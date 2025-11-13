×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IEBC warns of low turnout as new voter registrations lag

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 13, 2025

IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu say commission has registered far below target of 6.3 million news voters. [Snipping Tool]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered just over 100,000 new voters, far below its target of 6.3 million ahead of the next General Election.

 The gap has raised concern over public participation and the readiness of the voter registration exercise.

Speaking on Spice FM, IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu noted, “If we have registered slightly over 100,000, I don’t think we are doing well as a country. It’s not even a tenth of

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

what we are targeting.”

The commission’s projections are based on the number of Kenyans with national identity cards, the primary document required for voter registration.

“Those eligible are more than the 6.8 million we are targeting,” Nderitu explained.

By the end of October, the IEBC reported 90,020 new registrations, 15,619 transfers and 188 updates nationwide. This marks barely 1.4 per cent against a target of  6.3 million new voters.

Observers point out a long term upward trend in registration rates — for example, national registration rose to about 78 per cent in the 2017 election according to one survey — yet

more than one fifth of eligible Kenyans remained unregistered at the time.

Nderitu cited Kenyan’s “bad culture of last minute rush” as a factor for slow uptake.

“Kenyans have this culture of waiting until the last minute. When the deadline comes, they start queuing and complaining that IEBC is unfair. We want to eliminate that behavior,”

she observed.

According to data from the registration campaign, some counties such as Tana River, Samburu and Lamu recorded only 130, 319 and 417 new registrants respectively.

Nderitu acknowledged the logistical challenge saying the commission plans to launch an “enhanced continuous voter registration” exercise after upcoming by elections.

“We will come to your polling station, your market, your institution of learning, even your shop,” she added, noting the exercise’s scope depends on funding.

In efforts to engage young tech savvy Kenyans, the IEBC is developing a digital pre registration module enabling citizens to submit details online and later provide biometrics at local offices.

“You’ll be able to scan your ID, fill your details online, and later go to the nearest office to capture your fingerprints,” Nderitu explained.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IEBC IEBC Commissioner Anne Nderitu IEBC Register Below Targeted Voters IEBC Targets 6.3 Million New Voters
.

Latest Stories

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Boxing
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
Why we should now abolish boarding schools
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
2 hrs ago
Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
By Okumu Modachi and Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved