Police, IPOA clash over proposal to cap IG's age at 60 years

IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan leads fellow commissioners before the Committee on Administration and Internal Security at Bunge Towers on November 11, 2025. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) have clashed over a proposal to cap the age of the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) at 60 years.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security, the two institutions differed on the National Police Service (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to bar anyone aged 60 or above from being appointed as IG. The Bill also proposes term limits for Deputy Inspectors-General.