×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why U.S. Vice President cancelled his planned visit to Kenya

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 10, 2025
The U.S Vice President was to visit Kenya after the G20 Summit in South Africa.

The government has announced the cancellation of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Nairobi later this month.

In a statement issued on Monday by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, the government said it had been notified by Washington of the change in plans.

According to the statement seen by The Standard, the cancellation follows President Donald Trump’s directive barring American officials from attending the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Vice President Vance was scheduled to lead the summit before visiting Kenya.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to its long-standing strategic partnership with the United States, citing ongoing collaboration in trade, investment, security, education, health, and diaspora affairs.

He expressed confidence that the development would not affect the strong and enduring relations between Nairobi and Washington.

"The Government remains confident that this development will not affect the strong and enduring ties between our two nations," Mudavadi noted. 

Last week, Trump announced that the US would not attend the G20 summit in South Africa over widely discredited claims that white people are being persecuted in the country.

He said it was a "total disgrace" that South Africa is hosting the meeting, where leaders from the world's largest economies will gather in Johannesburg later this month.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

G20 Summit Vice President JD Vance Donald Trump
.

Latest Stories

How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
How Islamic finance can help State address budget shortfalls
Opinion
51 mins ago
Unintended consequences of labour disputes in varsities
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
51 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
51 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
By David Odongo 51 mins ago
Principals from hell: Inside the rot at Teachers Service Commission
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
By Juliet Omelo and Mike Kihaki 51 mins ago
Teachers finally agree to join SHA after standoff with employer
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 51 mins ago
Politicians, clergy eulogise Bishop Sulumeti as servant of humanity
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
By Alexander Chagema 51 mins ago
Why Suluhu's despotic disposition is bad for democracy in Tanzania
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved