Former Kakamega Bishop Philip Sulumeti passes away at 88

By Benard Lusigi and Mate Tongola | Nov. 10, 2025
 Retired Kakamega Diocese Bishop Philip Sulumeti. [File, Standard]

The Catholic Church is mourning the death of retired Kakamega Diocese Bishop Philip Sulumeti, who passed away on Sunday night at the age of 88.

Bishop Sulumeti died at 11 p.m. while undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted.

In a memo dated November 10, 2025, and addressed to the clergy, religious, and lay faithful, Kakamega and Vihiga Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi announced the passing and urged Christians to keep the late bishop in their prayers as burial arrangements begin.

Bishop Sulumeti, who served the Kakamega Diocese for decades, is remembered for his pastoral dedication and leadership in strengthening Catholic education and social programs in the region.

Born on August 15, 1937, Bishop Sulumeti devoted over five decades of his life to priestly and episcopal ministry.

He was ordained a priest on January 6, 1966, by Pope (Saint) Paul VI in Kisumu. His exceptional service and humility saw him appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Kisumu and Titular Bishop of Urci on May 28, 1972, at the young age of 34.

Later that same year, on August 20, 1972, he was consecrated as Bishop of Urci by Laurean Cardinal Rugambwa, then Archbishop of Dar es Salaam. 

Ten years ago, the Bishop, who also spearheaded the constitutional review process, stepped down after five decades of service to the church and retired from the pulpit.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the colorful event of Sulumeti's retirement.

