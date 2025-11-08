×
The Standard

IN PHOTOS: Bob Njagi, Nicholas Oyoo arrive in Nairobi

By David Njaaga | Nov. 8, 2025
Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo address supporters at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after returning from Uganda on Saturday, November 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Human rights activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo have arrived safely in Nairobi, ending more than a month of uncertainty after their abduction in Kampala, Uganda.

They were handed over to Kenya’s High Commissioner in Uganda and escorted to the Busia border before returning to Kenya.

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo address supporters at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after returning from Uganda on Saturday, November 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The activists arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday, November 8, where they were received by family members, colleagues and other officials.

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo address supporters at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after returning from Uganda on Saturday, November 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei have praised the coordinated efforts by diplomatic teams and civil society.

