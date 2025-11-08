IN PHOTOS: Bob Njagi, Nicholas Oyoo arrive in Nairobi

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo address supporters at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after returning from Uganda on Saturday, November 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Human rights activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo have arrived safely in Nairobi, ending more than a month of uncertainty after their abduction in Kampala, Uganda.

They were handed over to Kenya's High Commissioner in Uganda and escorted to the Busia border before returning to Kenya.

The activists arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday, November 8, where they were received by family members, colleagues and other officials.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei have praised the coordinated efforts by diplomatic teams and civil society.