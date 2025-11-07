Government dismisses claims of land grabbing in Menengai Forest

Kenya Forest Service announced an ambitious target of 30 per cent tree cover by 2032.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that part of the Menengai Crater area in Nakuru County has been grabbed.

In a statement issued on Friday, KFS clarified that no section of the gazetted Menengai Forest has been encroached upon, noting that the forest boundaries remain intact and well-demarcated.

According to the agency, the area cited in the online claims lies outside the gazetted forest land.

KFS explained that the ongoing Menengai Forest Fencing Project, which the African Development Bank funds under the GreenZones Development Support Project Phase II, is a legitimate conservation initiative.

"The project covers about 55 kilometres around 6,014 hectares of forest and aims to protect the area from encroachment while enhancing safety for visitors and nearby communities," KFS stated.

The Service said all necessary procedures, including public participation and stakeholder consultations, were undertaken before the project began to ensure transparency and inclusivity.

Describing Menengai Forest as a critical ecological resource that supports water catchment, biodiversity, eco-tourism, and local livelihoods, KFS reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable forest management.

“KFS categorically refutes all allegations of land grabbing and remains steadfast in conserving Kenya’s public forests in line with the Forest Conservation and Management Act, 2016,” the statement read in part.