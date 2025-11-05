×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

South Africa honors Raila in memorial service at Anglican church

By Clifford Derrick | Nov. 5, 2025
When Raila Odinga met South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria on January 16, 2025. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

South Africa joined Kenya and the wider African diaspora on Saturday to celebrate the life of the late Raila Amolo Odinga, CGH, former Prime Minister of Kenya — a freedom fighter whose moral courage and democratic convictions  transcended borders and generations.

The memorial and thanksgiving service, held at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, brought together diplomats, liberation-era veterans, and faith leaders in a moving tribute that bridged nations and histories.

Presiding over the ceremony, Rev Father Trevor Prince of St Gabriel’s Anglican Church in Florida described the gathering as “a meeting of faith and freedom — a covenant between the living and the departed.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Among those present was Lindiwe Sisulu, daughter of South African liberation icons Albertina Sisulu and Walter Sisulu, a long-serving cabinet minister and ANC NEC member. Her quiet presence symbolised a generational continuity between Kenya’s and South Africa’s liberation struggles — a connection later echoed by other speakers.

Moeletsi Mbeki, political economist, thinker and son of Govan Mbeki (Oom Gov), remembered Odinga as a Pan-African thinker “too busy living Not Yet Uhuru to ever write its sequel.”

Molly Dhlamini of the South African Communist Party, representing the SACP’s Central Committee, praised Odinga’s reconciliation politics and warned that Africa’s economic and cultural freedom remains incomplete. “His seed must yield new struggles — economic, political, and cultural,” she said. “Because indeed, it is not yet Uhuru.”

From Kenya, Ambassador Sunya Orre, Deputy Head of Mission in Pretoria, hailed Odinga as “a living idea — one who taught us that democracy must have a heart, that freedom must be lived, not merely declared.”

The continental tone was reinforced by Dr Efious Farai Mugwagwa of Zimbabwe, who recalled Odinga’s role in guiding the late Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai during Zimbabwe’s power-sharing crisis.

“He was a man who thought beyond emotion and ego,” Mugwagwa said. “He always sought what would make nations work.”

The service interwove generations and art forms. Seventeen-year-old Nyaratiro, a Kenyan-South African student, opened with a haunting rendition of “Tears of an Angel.”

Later, Emmanuella Seda performed Odinga’s favourite song, “Jamaica Farewell” by Don Williams, while Nigerian musician Emmanuel E.C. performed The Last Post — a military honour rarely accorded to civilians.

The imbongi (praise poet) Andile Stali (Shalom) moved the congregation with his pan-African eulogy.

“We have seen you walk with Aa Madiba, fed by Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela, blessed by Albertina, counselled by Chief Luthuli — the great buffalo having coffee with Kofi Annan, discussing the affairs of the continent.”

Representing the Odinga family, Steve Ajulu — nephew to the late statesman and brother to the late Prof Rok Ajulu, who was married to Lindiwe Sisulu — thanked South Africans for their solidarity, “South Africa was Raila’s second home. He believed our struggles were reflections of one another — apartheid there, one-party rule here, and the same colonial shadow in between.”

His son, Yieke Ajulu, delivered a heartfelt tribute that drew warm applause. “He taught me that strength is not power, but standing up for others.”

Prof John Ndiritu of Wits University — an engineer and Yogi — then led a reflective meditation, linking Odinga’s training as a mechanical engineer to the spiritual architecture of inner peace. “He engineered not only systems,” Ndiritu said, “but the moral flow of nations.”

Geoffrey Simiyu, representing Kenya’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), read a message from Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, pledging to preserve Odinga’s ideals as “a covenant of justice, democracy, and inclusion.”

In a moment heavy with symbolism, Rev Father Trevor Prince noted that the service fell on All Souls’ Day, the day Christians remember the faithful departed. He administered the Eucharist and insisted on the Last Post in honour of Odinga — “a saint in the making,” he said, “for saints are made of people who carry their cross in public life.”

Organisers also reflected on Odinga’s enduring faith and his family’s defiance of colonial naming conventions during his baptism — a quiet act of reclaiming African dignity.

Condolences were extended to Dr Canon Ida Odinga, Rosemary Odinga, Raila Junior, Winnie Odinga, and Dr Oburu Oginga.

As the final hymn rose through the vaulted church, the atmosphere was both sacred and civic — a union of two nations joined by one conscience.

For a moment, the Pan-African spirit breathed again — and the man called Agwambo seemed to whisper from beyond: freedom must not only survive history; it must give it form.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Tributes Raila Odinga Legacy Raila Odinga
.

Latest Stories

Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
Time for Tanzania to come up with a people-centered constitution
Opinion
By Daniel Juma Omondi
3 hrs ago
Help end senseless Boko Haram killings in Nigeria, Mr Trump
Opinion
By Livinus Onogwu
3 hrs ago
Why agile Rawino carries Kenya's hopes in Decathlon
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of Kenyans trapped in Russia's war cry for help
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Families of Kenyans trapped in Russia's war cry for help
Relief for university students as staff sign return-to-work deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Relief for university students as staff sign return-to-work deal
MPs put to task CS over 'ghost' schools audit
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
MPs put to task CS over 'ghost' schools audit
Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave
By Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why Kenya is poised to lead Africa's next data centre wave
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved