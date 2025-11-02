×
The Standard

Ruto unveils Sh4 trillion plan to propel Kenya from third to first world economy

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 2, 2025
President William Ruto accompanied by leaders from Western region led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on his 4 days tour on Novemeber 1, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Sunday outlined an ambitious Sh4 trillion infrastructure and productivity plan aimed at moving Kenya from a third-world to a first-world economy within

the next three decades, without raising taxes.

Speaking during a church service at the African Divine Church headquarters in Boyani, Vihiga County, Ruto said the government is finalising a comprehensive proposal that will

soon be presented to Parliament to address the country’s most pressing economic and infrastructural challenges.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“We will be presenting proposals to Parliament in the next few weeks on how to move Kenya from a third-world country to a first-world nation. We need to deal with the challenge

of infrastructure, at least Sh1.5 trillion to deal with roads, rails, and airports,” he said.

He said another Sh1.5 trillion each would be invested in energy and agriculture to bring 2.5 million acres of unproductive land under irrigation. The combined Sh4 trillion, the

President said, would enable Kenya to transition from being a food importer to a net exporter.

“This is the money needed to move our nation from importing food to exporting products. To make all regions accessible and productive, we don’t need to increase taxes — only

to increase our minds. Innovation and sound planning will get us there,” he said.

Ruto emphasised that Kenya could replicate the rapid development of countries such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, and India through focused investment, discipline, and

visionary leadership.

“The way other countries have developed, Kenya can also move forward in the next 20 to 30 years. We cannot continue with poverty, joblessness, and poor roads. China,

Malaysia, Singapore, and India made it and we can do it too,” he said.

The President also  criticised political leaders who he said undermine development efforts instead of offering constructive solutions, saying: “We should not allow those people

who are talking ill of our nation and predicting doom every day.”

“They have no plans for progress but to drag us behind. When you hear some people talk, you wonder why they are leaders. If they don’t believe anything good can come from

Kenya, why do they want to lead this country? Give us a break,” he added.

He called on national and county leaders to unite around a common vision, stressing that meaningful progress requires teamwork and shared purpose.

“We can go places if we work together. I ask all of us to work together for the coming generation. Unity is strength. When we have unity, God commands blessings. This country

can grow fast because we have great potential as a nation,” he said.

Ruto reiterated that Kenya’s status as a developing country should not define its destiny, noting that the nation possesses the human capital and natural resources to compete

globally.
“Our being a third-world country is a mistake. We have what it takes, men and women, plans and vision to change this country from third to first,” he said.

“We can only grow as a country if the leaders can join together. This is the moment for Kenya to rise.”

.

Digger Classified

