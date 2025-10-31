Gideon calls on youth to exercise their democratic right by registering as voters

Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi receives an award for Kanu party's resilience in spearheading democracy in Kenya from Democracy Union in Africa Chairperson Louisa Atta Agyemang during the DUA forum gala dinner in Nairobi, on October 29, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi has urged the youth in the country to register in large numbers and exercise their democratic right at the ballot.

Gideon said the youth have immense potential to transform the country for the better through voting for the right leaders

He added that this is the only way they can contribute to the country’s development.

The Kanu chairperson, speaking on Wednesday during a dinner marking the end of the Democracy Union of Africa (DUA) forum in Nairobi, said the youth are the country’s future and should take their rightful place in governance matters.

“It is high time the youth in the country realise that they have a role in shaping how the country is run.

‘‘That can only be achieved by registering as voters and engaging in the democratic process at the right time,” said Gideon.

He said Kanu is giving the youth a chance to take on leadership roles as it prepares for the next General Election, aiming to reclaim its rightful position in the country’s political landscape.

DUA chairperson Louisa Atta Agyemang told the forum that Africa should be defined by Africans themselves, noting that for too long outsiders have made crucial decisions affecting the continent.

She said Africans stand in solidarity with Tanzanians who have expressed disapproval over the electoral process, particularly the sidelining of strong opposition candidates who could have challenged Samia Suluhu.

“We are expressing solidarity with Tanzanians and Ugandans in their fight for democracy.

‘‘We condemn the incarceration of opposition leaders Tundu Lissu (Tanzania) and Kizza Besigye (Uganda), whose only ‘crime’ is appearing popular to those in power,” said Agyemang.

UPIA party leader Ukur Yattani noted that Kanu has had a presence across the country for the past six decades.

He assured that his party will work closely with Kanu to promote democracy.

Delegates from more than 10 countries participating in the DUA forum pledged to work together to champion democracy across the continent.