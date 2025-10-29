Raila's grave draws high-profile visitors, 10 days after burial (Photos)

Former Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo is accompanied by KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, Siaya Governor James Orengo among other leaders to pay respects to Raila Odinga on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s burial site has continued to attract visitors, nearly two weeks after his burial.

A high-level delegation has today paid homage to the revered statesman. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, visited Odinga’s burial site and laid a wreath on the grave.

Akufo-Addo, who is in Kenya for the Democracy Union of Africa (DUA) forum, laid a wreath and hailed Odinga as “one of Africa’s great sons.”

Members of ODM women league pay last respect to late Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o Kajaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

“The man we are mourning is one of the great sons of Africa. His contribution to the growth of democracy in Kenya and Africa is one that can never be forgotten. I was privileged to have the opportunity to work with him,” Addo said.

He was accompanied by KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, who described Odinga as “a true hero” and “a son of Africa.” KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

KANU Chairman Gideon Moi lays a wreath at the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo



Video by Rodgers Otiso pic.twitter.com/FP6ElWscxx — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) October 29, 2025

A separate delegation from the Western region, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, also visited the site, joined by governors Paul Otuoma (Busia) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega).

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Also present were delegations from Tanzania and Ireland. Mourners lay wreathson the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The visitors shared memories of their personal and political ties with Odinga.

They were received by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, and Raila Odinga Jr.