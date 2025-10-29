Raila's grave draws high-profile visitors, 10 days after burial (Photos)

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s burial site has continued to attract visitors, nearly two weeks after his burial.
A high-level delegation has today paid homage to the revered statesman.
Former President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, visited Odinga’s burial site and laid a wreath on the grave.
Akufo-Addo, who is in Kenya for the Democracy Union of Africa (DUA) forum, laid a wreath and hailed Odinga as “one of Africa’s great sons.”
“The man we are mourning is one of the great sons of Africa. His contribution to the growth of democracy in Kenya and Africa is one that can never be forgotten. I was privileged to have the opportunity to work with him,” Addo said.
He was accompanied by KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, who described Odinga as “a true hero” and “a son of Africa.”
KANU Chairman Gideon Moi lays a wreath at the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Bondo
Video by Rodgers Otiso
A separate delegation from the Western region, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, also visited the site, joined by governors Paul Otuoma (Busia) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega).
Also present were delegations from Tanzania and Ireland.
The visitors shared memories of their personal and political ties with Odinga.
They were received by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, and Raila Odinga Jr.
