×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila's grave draws high-profile visitors, 10 days after burial (Photos)

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 29, 2025
Former Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo is accompanied by KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, Siaya Governor James Orengo among other leaders to pay respects to Raila Odinga on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s burial site has continued to attract visitors, nearly two weeks after his burial.

A high-level delegation has today paid homage to the revered statesman.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, visited Odinga’s burial site and laid a wreath on the grave.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Akufo-Addo, who is in Kenya for the Democracy Union of Africa (DUA) forum, laid a wreath and hailed Odinga as “one of Africa’s great sons.”

Members of ODM women league pay last respect to late Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o Kajaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

“The man we are mourning is one of the great sons of Africa. His contribution to the growth of democracy in Kenya and Africa is one that can never be forgotten. I was privileged to have the opportunity to work with him,” Addo said.

He was accompanied by KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, who described Odinga as “a true hero” and “a son of Africa.”

KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

A separate delegation from the Western region, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, also visited the site, joined by governors Paul Otuoma (Busia) and Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega).

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Also present were delegations from Tanzania and Ireland.

Mourners lay wreathson the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang'o KaJaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The visitors shared memories of their personal and political ties with Odinga.

They were received by Siaya Governor James Orengo, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, and Raila Odinga Jr.

Raila Odinga’s grave at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi on October 29, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Grave Kang'o ka Jaramogi Ex-President Akufo-Addo Opoda Farm
.

Latest Stories

Suluhu decides...
Suluhu decides...
Cartoons
By Gammz
4 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
Education
By Irene Githinji
4 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
National
By Francis Ontomwa
4 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Government moves to resolve exam transport challenges amid floods
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Government moves to resolve exam transport challenges amid floods
How new law may solve Kenya's centuries old land question
By Amos Kareithi 1 hr ago
How new law may solve Kenya's centuries old land question
Gachagua impeachment one year later: Intrigues that sealed his fate
By Amos Kareithi 1 hr ago
Gachagua impeachment one year later: Intrigues that sealed his fate
Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi mourns Raila as leaders visit Opoda to condole with family
By Rodgers Otiso and Isaiah Gwengi 1 hr ago
Kanu chairperson Gideon Moi mourns Raila as leaders visit Opoda to condole with family
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved