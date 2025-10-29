×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Clergy terms cybercrime law 'punitive, oppressive'

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 29, 2025
The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya Members led by the National Chairman Bishop Hudson Ndeda,and Secretary General Jones Ochieng,during a media briefing.[Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Church and Clergy Association of Kenya has opposed the recently enacted  Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, describing it as punitive and oppressive.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, October 29, the association’s national chairman, Bishop Hudson Ndeda, said the law threatens democracy, justice, and fairness in Kenya.

“We continue to reiterate that the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crime (Amendment) Act contains sections that are punitive and oppressive. In a society where young people utilise electronic gadgets to agitate for better rights and earn a living through content, the parliamentarians were not mindful when passing this law,” Bishop Ndeda said.

The clergy accused the government of using the law as a tool to suppress free expression and civic engagement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“The church cannot therefore keep silent at a time when unconstitutional and oppressive laws are passed by a parliament which derives its power from the people,” the association noted.

Bishop Ndeda also warned that such legislation poses a danger ahead of the 2027 General Election, potentially curtailing free speech and public discourse.

The clergy further raised concerns over clauses in the bill that could affect religious expression, particularly online preaching and Christian television content.

“In our view, the bill is open to abuse and will be used to persecute innocent clergy serving the people of God. This targets online preaching and Christian TV content; we strongly reject that,” Ndeda said.

The association lauded the High Court for issuing conservatory orders suspending the implementation of the Act pending further hearing.

Additionally, the clergy distanced themselves from certain church umbrella bodies allegedly involved in drafting the Religious Bill 2024, spearheaded by Rev Mutava Musyimi.

“Let it be on record that we don't subscribe to them, and therefore they don't represent our views in any way,” he added.

The association urged the government to subject the proposed legislation to comprehensive public participation instead of rushing it through Parliament.

“The constitution is clear that State and Religion shall be separate, hence we wonder why the government is keen on regulating religious institutions while introducing punitive fines and jail terms,” he posed.

They warned that the proposed regulations could be used to crack down on online preaching, target Christian TV content, and intimidate clergy in the performance of their duties.

The association also called for the resignation of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over his recent remarks following the death of Raila Odinga.




Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act Clergy on Cybercrime Act Religious Leaders Association
.

Latest Stories

Suluhu decides...
Suluhu decides...
Cartoons
By Gammz
4 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
Education
By Irene Githinji
4 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
National
By Francis Ontomwa
4 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Violent protests rock Tanzania as Suluhu awaits election victory
By Biketi Kikechi 4 mins ago
Violent protests rock Tanzania as Suluhu awaits election victory
Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa
By Brian Otieno 4 mins ago
Why rising intolerance is a worrying trend across East Africa
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
By Francis Ontomwa 4 mins ago
Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
By Irene Githinji 4 mins ago
KNEC decries Sh3.7 billion shortfall, calls for disbursement
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved