IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of 22-year-old student in KItale

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 28, 2025
IPOA says it is investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old Dalphine Mwangi while in police custody. [iStockphoto]

Investigations into the fatal shooting  of 22-year-old Dalphine Mwangi, a student at Kitale National Polytechnic, allegedly by a police officer attached to Kitale Police Station are underway, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) now says. 

According to IPOA, the incident occurred on October 21 in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, and allegedly involved a Police Constable identified as David Omondi.

Mwangi sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was initially rushed to Kijana Wamalwa Hospital before being transferred to Top Hill Hospital in Eldoret, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 24.

“Following preliminary inquiries, a police officer attached to Kitale Police Station was arrested, presented before court, and detained at Kiminini Police Station pending the completion of IPOA’s investigations,” IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan said in a statement.

The authority noted that progress had been made in the investigation, including the recording of statements from witnesses and police officers, as well as the collection of documentary evidence.

A 10-day custodial order for the suspect was also secured, as well as forensic evidence from the crime scene.

“In line with its constitutional mandate to promote accountability and transparency in policing, IPOA is thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting to establish the extent of police involvement,” said Hassan, adding that upon conclusion of the investigations, IPOA will make appropriate recommendations in accordance with the law.

