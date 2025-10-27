Matiang'i urges leaders to emulate Raila by rejecting tribalism, divisive politics

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kang'o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, on October 27, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Monday led a delegation from Kisii and Nyamira counties to Opoda Farm in Bondo, where they condoled with Mama Ida Odinga following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Gusii delegation was received by Mama Ida at the Odinga’s rural home before proceeding to Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, where they laid wreaths on the grave of Raila.

The group included former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, former senators Prof Sam Ongeri and Chris Obure, and MCAs from Kisii and Nyamira. They were also accompanied by the Gusii Council of Elders, political and community leaders from the region.

Dr Matiang’i said they chose to visit Opoda Farm days after the funeral, to have a more private and reflective moment with the bereaved family.

He described Raila as a towering political figure who left an indelible mark across the political, social, and development landscape.

"We went through the various ceremonies and activities, and after a few days, when the numbers had gone down, we felt it was the right time to come and pay our respects to the family,” said the former CS.

“As everyone knows, Raila Odinga was a big actor across this region and the entire country. He interacted with so many of us and touched countless lives. That is why we came to say sorry to the family and express our solidarity during this difficult time.”

Matiang’i reflected on Raila’s deep connection with the Gusii community, saying majority of the people travelled to Siaya to mourn the late leader.

"The love for Prime Minister Raila Odinga across this region is palpable,” he said. Former Senator Sam Ongeri lays a wreath on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kang'o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, on October 27, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

“People from Kisii have been coming here in groups to console the family. We’ve come as brothers and sisters to stand with Mama Ida and the Odinga family. Raila was not just a Luo leader; he was a national figure who believed in the unity and progress of Kenya,” he added.

The former CS emphasized the need to preserve and immortalise Raila’s legacy through an institution that would capture his decades-long contribution to Kenya’s democratic and development journey.

"As I told the family earlier, we look forward to supporting the establishment of the Raila Odinga Institute or Library, a much bigger institution that will capture the reality of his large contribution to our national life,” Matiang’i said.

“When that time comes, we will gladly be part of that journey as members of the family of this region and as citizens of Kenya, because Prime Minister Raila Odinga was focused on Project Kenya, not Project Nyanza or any regional agenda. His vision was always national.”

The former CS urged Mama Ida and her son Raila Junior, to take solace in the love and unity being shown by Kenyans mourning Raila.

"We know the loss is heavy and words alone cannot ease the pain,” he said.

“But we pray that you find comfort in the love that has been expressed from across the country. We shall always be here as your brothers and sisters, ready to walk with you in this journey of life.” Kisii and Nyamira leaders lay wreaths on the grave of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kang'o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, on October 27, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Raila Junior thanked the Kisii leaders for their visit, saying it was a strong show of solidarity and affection that Raila shared with the Gusii community.

"We feel strengthened when we see all of you who have come to visit us. Baba was really loved, especially in Kisii County. Just recently, a contingent of Arsenal fans came to show their love for him. Baba and I used to watch Arsenal together, but that was not the only team he followed he also supported Gor Mahia, Harambee Stars, and athletics. He was a passionate sports fan. So anyone who feels connected through sports or otherwise is welcome to come and condole us. Our doors remain open to everyone,” he said.

"Whether you are Christian, Muslim, or of any faith, you are all welcome to Kang’o Ka Jaramogi. We know before it was quite busy, but now things have calmed, and our home is open to all who wish to pay their respects,” Raila Junior added.

Prof Ongeri expressed his gratitude to Mama Ida for receiving them into the home, describing her as a mother figure to the entire Gusii and Nyanza community.

“How could we forget Mama Ida Odinga, who has been bereaved?” He posed.

“We have come because, as Gusii, we are the last-born in the Raila family. To us, you are our mother and the mother of the community.”

He recalled Raila’s role in uniting the Nyanza region, bridging divides between communities, and offering leadership that transcended politics.

“If there is anything Raila did successfully in his lifetime, it was to unite Nyanza, both the Luo and the Kisii communities. He broke barriers that had existed for years. Every time you sat with Raila, you learned something new about history and about people. He knew every corner of this region, every name, every story. That is why his passing has drawn such an outpouring of love and emotion,” Ongeri said.

Matiang’i also spoke about the lessons he learned from Raila and described him as a teacher, mentor, and friend who had a way of bringing people together even in times of tension.

“Every time you met Raila, you came out wiser,” he said.

“He taught history, patience, and forgiveness through his actions. He was close to everyone, even during difficult political seasons. That is why his legacy must be preserved. We must strive to emulate his leadership style humble, inclusive, and driven by the desire for a united Kenya,” he added.

The former CS challenged young leaders from the Gusii region and across the country to emulate Raila’s by rejecting tribalism and divisive politics.

"If we truly love Raila Odinga, then we must reject tribal politics. We should not use leadership to build ethnic armies or to divide Kenyans. The story of tribes is primitive. Raila believed in Project Kenya, and that is the vision we must all embrace.”

Among those in the Kisii delegation were former UDA Treasurer Omingo Magara, former MPs Janet Ong’era and Kemosi Mogaka, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo, Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, and Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo. The leaders pledged to partner with the Odinga family to advance unity and social progress in the region and across the nation.

This visit by the Kisii delegation is among many national leaders who have continued to stream into Opoda Farm to comfort the Odinga family.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta was among the first prominent figures to visit Opoda Farm and Kang’o Ka Jaramogi on October 20, 2025, a day after Raila’s burial, to pay his respects and reflect on the life of his longtime ally and friend.

Since then, delegations from the Council of Governors, political parties, and the clergy have also visited the family to offer their condolences and celebrate Raila’s legacy.