Cybercrimes law protects children, fights cults, Wetang'ula says

By Benard Lusigi | Oct. 27, 2025
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Kakamega Governor Fernades Barasa in Malava, on October 26, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has defended the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying it seeks to protect the sanctity of the family unit particularly children while curbing violent extremism, online exploitation, and the spread of cultism.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at St Teresa’s Isanjiro Catholic Church in Malava Town, Kakamega County, Wetang’ula dismissed claims that the law is intended to muzzle free speech, insisting it is a moral safeguard designed to promote responsible digital behaviour.

