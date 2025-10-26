×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

East Africa lawyers demand release of two abducted activists

By Okumu Modachi | Oct. 26, 2025

Activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo. [File, Standard]

Lawyers across East Africa have joined human rights groups in demanding the release of two Kenyan activists abducted and detained in neighbouring Uganda.

In a statement on Friday, the East Africa Law Society (EALS) expressed deep concern over the disappearance of Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo and disappointment at the silence from regional authorities.

The two activists went missing on October 1, reportedly abducted by individuals believed to be Ugandan security agents after paying a courtesy visit to opposition politician Bobi Wine.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

EALS also raised alarm over the disappearance of Humphrey Polepole, a respected Tanzanian diplomat and public servant, describing the cases as part of a growing pattern of cross-border repression in the region.

“These are not isolated incidents; they are symptoms of a deeper malaise, the corrosion of constitutionalism and the quiet normalization of enforced disappearances and cross-border renditions as tools of political control,” said EALS President Ramadhan Abubakar.

Meanwhile, the families of the missing Kenyans continue their desperate search, saying their pleas to both President William Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni have gone unanswered.

“I’m appealing to President Ruto to intervene and bring Bob and Oyoo home. They did not go there to commit any crime,” said Frank Njagi, Bob’s father.

Legal betrayal

Their hopes dimmed further on Thursday after a Ugandan High Court dismissed a petition seeking to compel the army to produce the two men. “One cannot squeeze blood from a stone. The State can only produce what it has,” ruled the court.

The EALS strongly criticised the ruling, describing it as a “constitutional and legal betrayal.”

“This ruling, though procedurally tidy, is morally hollow. The writ of habeas corpus is not a bureaucratic formality, it is a constitutional appeal to the conscience of the State,” said Abubakar.

“When courts accept State denials without accountability, they risk becoming altars of impunity. History will judge whether the judiciary preserves liberty or presides over its erosion.

The lawyers are now demanding the immediate disclosure of the activists’ whereabouts, their safety, and access to legal counsel and family.

They further called on the Tanzanian government to provide a transparent account of Polepole’s disappearance and urged Kenyan authorities to do more to protect their citizens abroad.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

EAC Lawyers EAC Abductions Abducted Activists Uganda Abductions
.

Latest Stories

Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Why it is hard to differentiate between CBE and 8-4-4 system
Opinion
By Wycliffe Osabwa
15 mins ago
Muthoni Likimani: 100-year-old Mau Mau veteran still going strong
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
15 mins ago
Africa needs to change strategy in today's multipolar world
Opinion
By James Shikwati
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
By Wellingtone Nyongesa 15 mins ago
Harrowing tale of Kenyan man forcefully enlisted into Russian army
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 15 mins ago
No certificates for CBE candidates as they sit inaugural examination
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
By Joackim Bwana 15 mins ago
Court lifts order blocking clearance of Sh45b rice from Mombasa port
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
By Willis Oketch 15 mins ago
US joins Kenya in probe of Sh8.2 billion drug haul
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved