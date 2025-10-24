Kiambu doctors call off 150-day strike

The County Government of Kiambu and KMPDU officials reached an agreement to end a stalemate that has seen approximately a third of its doctors go on strike for the last 151 days.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

Doctors in Kiambu County have called off their 150-day strike following an agreement between the County Government, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), and the Council of Governors (CoG).

The deal was reached after a meeting convened by the CoG’s Executive and Health Committee.

CoG Health Committee Chairperson Muthomi Njuki announced that both parties had signed a return-to-work formula addressing the doctors’ grievances and setting clear timelines for implementation.

“The County Government of Kiambu will pay one month’s withheld salary to the striking doctors immediately upon resuming duty, together with their October salary. The pending three months’ salaries will be paid in the 2026/2027 financial year,” Njuki said.

He added that the county government had also agreed to reinstate the deduction and remittance of union dues immediately and assured that no doctor who participated in the strike would face victimisation.

Under the agreement, June and October salaries will be paid upon resumption of duty, while arrears for July, August, and September will be cleared in the next financial year.

The strike began on May 26, paralysing services in public hospitals across the county.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said that during the strike, the county hired 90 additional doctors and 200 nurses to keep health services running.

KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah confirmed the end of the strike, describing the agreement as a significant step toward improving healthcare workers’ welfare in the county.

“One good thing that happened is that the county managed to employ more doctors and nurses during the strike. Kiambu is one of the most populous counties, and employing more doctors means residents will get better healthcare,” said Atellah.

He added that the county had committed to remit all salaries and statutory deductions by the 9th of every month to prevent future delays.

Atellah also confirmed that the return-to-work formula will be filed in court and adopted as a court order.