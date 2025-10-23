NCIC summons Mutahi Kahiga over remarks on Raila's death

A collage of Dr. Rev Samuel Kobia Chairperson NCIC and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga's utterances on the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia, in a statement, said the commission had launched an investigation into the matter.

“These words were not only reckless, insensitive, and deeply hurtful, but they also came at a time when Kenyans were still mourning the loss of a towering statesman,” Kobia said.

He added that the commission had initiated a process to summon Governor Kahiga to record a statement over his remarks.

“Meanwhile, we call upon the Governor to make an unreserved public apology to the people of Kenya for his utterances,” the statement read in part.

The commission described the late Odinga as a continental and global leader whose political ideologies and selfless service shaped Kenya’s socio-economic and political landscape for more than four decades.

It said Kahiga’s comments were divisive and insensitive at a time when the country was united in mourning Odinga, who died of a suspected heart attack while undergoing treatment in India on October 15. He was buried on Sunday, October 19.

“Such statements have the potential to ignite ethnic tension and social discord at a time when the nation is in mourning. This kind of rhetoric is not only regressive but also dangerously undermines the progress we have made as a country in fostering peaceful and cohesive coexistence,” Kobia noted.

The commission’s statement followed a viral video showing Kahiga addressing mourners in Nyeri on Tuesday in Kikuyu dialect, where he linked Odinga’s death to shifting political fortunes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“You can see what had been planned, but God brought something up. Now it’s total confusion. We did not harbor hate for anyone, but God came through for us,” Kahiga is quoted as saying.

He added, “The plan that had been hatched was to sideline us, but God intervened. He saw people in heaven were disagreeing and came for Baba so that he could go and make peace up there.”

Kahiga’s remarks sparked nationwide outrage, prompting him to resign from his position as Council of Governors on Wednesday.

NCIC warned leaders to be mindful of their words, especially during periods of national grief.“It is imperative that public officials conduct themselves with decorum, empathy, and a sense of responsibility that reflects the gravity of their positions.”

The commission also raised concern over retaliatory remarks by some Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders, suggesting that they had barred the former deputy president from visiting Bondo.

It asked leaders to rise above partisan interests and put the country first by promoting unity and responsible speech that upholds the values of the Constitution.