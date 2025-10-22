Weatherman warns of intensified rains across several regions

Kenya Meteorological Department warns of intensified rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning of intensified rainfall in parts of the Highlands and South-Eastern Lowlands beginning Thursday, October 23, 2025.

In a weather advisory issued Wednesday, the department said rainfall exceeding 30mm is expected in the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift Valley within 24 hours.

The rains are projected to spread to the Highlands East of the Rift, including Nairobi, as well as the South-Eastern Lowlands. The department added that heavy rainfall will continue in the coming days and extend to the North-Eastern region from October 30, signaling the onset of the short rains season in most parts of the country.

Residents in the affected counties have been urged to remain vigilant and take precautions against possible flooding and landslides.

The department also cautioned the public against walking or driving through moving water and advised people to avoid open fields and trees during thunderstorms.