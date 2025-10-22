DP Kindiki rebukes Governor Kahiga over remarks on Raila's death

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in West Pokot. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga for his remarks on the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, terming them disrespectful and shameful.

Speaking on Wednesday during a development tour of West Pokot County, Kindiki said it was unacceptable for any leader to dishonour Raila’s legacy or make divisive statements about his passing.

“Let no one attempt to disrespect or dishonour his name and legacy. It is quite shameful for any leader to demean Raila’s contribution or celebrate his death,” said the Deputy President.

He urged leaders to show respect to Raila’s family and to uphold the values the late leader stood for, noting that Kenya would be a better country if guided by his example.

Governor Kahiga has faced widespread backlash after a video surfaced in which he appeared to suggest that Raila’s death was God’s plan to help the Mt Kenya region regain access to State resources allegedly redirected elsewhere.

In the viral clip, the governor, speaking in Kikuyu, claimed that the political partnership between President William Ruto and Raila had shifted government development priorities towards the Nyanza region, leaving Mt Kenya behind.

Amid mounting criticism, Kahiga announced his resignation as the vice chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), saying he was taking responsibility for the “real and perceived meaning” of his comments.

“I have decided, with immediate effect, to step down as the Vice Chair of the Council of Governors,” he said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The governor further clarified that the remarks he made during a burial in his home village on Tuesday were his personal opinions and did not reflect the views of the Kikuyu community.