Life after Raila

Former Prime Miniter the late Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

A national icon has left the stage but his name, legacy and impact in the political arena lives on and is stirring up.

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, a towering figure in Kenyan politics, has left a huge vacuum, with his death setting the stage for a major realignment in the political landscape.

During the burial of Raila on Sunday, different political undertones played out and while some said Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is in broad based Government to stay, others insisted that they will stand by their leader’s words during a parliamentary group meeting held in Nairobi.

The seven days of national mourning are coming to an end and politicians, especially in ODM, have sent back to the back to the drawing board to strategize on the next course of action, given the huge impact that Raila has had in national politics.

Raila, an indefatigable political firebrand had time and again, made key political decisions with many leaders banking on his support, especially now that political temperatures are rising in readiness of the 2027 General Election.

Even before the flowers on his his grave have withered, there is divided attention on the next course of action politically, especially now that he died without publicly naming a successor, with arguments being advanced that ODM could fragment if they do not address arising issues.

ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna has been firm about the direction that the party should take, amid a duel looming over the next General Election and rifts over its future.

On Sunday, Sifuna vowed to defend the party against internal divisions, affirming his intention was not only to protect Raila’s political legacy but also unite the movement ahead of the next elections.

Sifuna insisted that the party leaders must set an example of unity and resist what he termed as “open provocation” intended to fracture the party.

He said that this is not the time to push divisive narrative in ODM, noting that the party is an national outfit and its leaders must lead the way in showing unity.

“I have never had an opportunity to ask you (Raila) why you picked me as the Secretary General. Since he fell ill, I have been asking myself what is it that I can say or do that will actually make him proud, what are the things we should do as the leadership of the party right now to make baba smile from wherever he is. This party you have left us, I Sifuna, will not be among those who will contribute to bring down Raila’s party,” Sifuna declared on Sunday.

Because ODM is one of Raila’s legacies, Sifuna said he will do everything in his power to keep the party united and together even in the face of open provocation, adding that the leaders must listen to the people.

“Raila spoke publicly and before the entire country on September 22, in front of Mps, he spoke himself so do not put words on someone who has left us. He said that as a party, we must prepare for the sake of 2027 elections and those who are saying other things that Raila said, who has told you. So we will follow the last standing of Raila,” Sifuna added.

Yesterday, Sifuna broke his silence and said on his X account: “To all of you who sent me messages of prayers and encouragement, thank you so much. I’m just getting round to reading and responding. Kindly accept my sincerest appreciation even if I don’t respond to all of them. God bless.”

Saboti Mp, Caleb Amisi called out what he termed as hypocrisy after years of betraying him.

“I came to Bondo to mourn the country's most committed champion of democracy, only to find a tight competition of people securing their jobs from Ruto government and who among them was as close to baba as his skin. Then I ask myself, what happens to sending condolences to the family led by Ida Odinga and saying who Baba was and what he did? Baba please forgive them! For they do not know what they are saying nor doing in your funeral,” he said on Sunday.

He added: “When baba says right we go right and when he says left we go left. Those who have benefited the most from Raila when he could talk and walk are showing baba the middle finger when he is dead. They were waiting for that moment to display their greed. All of them will go home in 2027 elections. Ruto will not be there to save them. We shall never allow disrespect to baba just because he is dead. Renaissance needed urgently!”

Amisi took issue with Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who is also the ODM Deputy Party leader, over his remarks inviting the President to come back to ODM.

“If you came back to ODM, definitely we would have you as our flag bearer. If you come back to ODM, we will fulfill the promise, Raila had a vision for but for sure I know hard times are ahead of us,” Arati said during Mashujaa day celebrations held at Marani Sub-County.

But Amisi responded saying: “What is this? When are people going to mourn Raila first. Seven days of mourning then you declare. Ruto is not going anywhere and election is in 2027 August. Deputy party what? Wonders will never cease! Kenya needs a renaissance!”

On Monday, ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi also revealed Raila’s insistence on unity and inclusivity among the party leadership.

Osotsi said Raila called for the need to keep the party strong and being welcoming to all Kenyans despite their tribe or political background.

“In my private meeting with Raila Odinga, he said the ODM Party must remain strong, bring in more people, and have a strategy to gather all and scatter none,” Osotsi said, in a televised interview.

On September 22, Raila said there was no deal yet on whether or not, the party would field a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Raila said the party had not passed any resolutions as a party to say how they will go to elections 2027 and called for restraint among members, cautioning them against making decisions that the party has not resolved and declared that time to make a stand will come.

“We have not passed any resolutions as a party to say how we are going to go to the elections of 2027. So wherever you are, do not commit the party to some things which have not been discussed. Let those things be discussed first. We are ODM. Who has told you that ODM will not have a candidate in 2027? Who has told you? first, think as ODM,” Raila told the meeting.

Raila said that they have a clear plan that they have negotiated and agreed on with the Kenya Kwanza Government and urged the members to allow them continue to implement that plan.

“Other decisions we will take when the time comes,” he insisted.

Raila has kept been tight lipped over his next course of action over the 2027 elections, even as some of his senior party members continually pointing to supporting Ruto’s re-election in the 2027.

Already, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has been appointed the acting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader following his younger brother Raila Odinga’s demise.

The decision was made during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting last Thursday, with the party unanimously agreeing that Oburu take over the party leadership until the committee meets again to chart the way forward.

People’s Liberation Party leader, Martha Karua has said that Raila was a democrat and most of his life were spent on the trenches fighting for the rights of the people.

“To honor him, it is not just about decorating him posthumously with medals, it is ensuring that what he stood for, is actually what is happening and have it as embodied in the Constitution. Let us not have empty words, do what is right,” Karua said in an interview with Spice FM.

“There will be overtures. Looking at Ruto, reading his mind he would want a one-party State. We must demystify power, as Kenyans we must uphold and adhere to our Constitution and must fight for it. Let us refuse any alterations of the Constitution,” she added.

Siaya Senator James Orengo has maintained that political parties should be allowed to continue in the country, recalling that Raila pioneered the fight for democracy and his legacy should be upheld by preserving the culture of multipartyism.

Let us not kill political parties. Raila was a fighter for justice and democracy all his life, and sometimes I am taken aback by some people who enjoy the rights Raila has fought for, including political parties," Orengo stated.