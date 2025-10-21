Kenya and Senegal sign visa-free travel agreement

Kenya, Senegal sign new visa-free travel agreement. [PCS]

Kenya and Senegal have signed a visa arrangement covering diplomatic, official and ordinary passport holders, President William Ruto has announced.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Senegalese counterpart, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Ruto said the new deal will foster stronger people-to-people ties and boost tourism, trade, and collaboration between the two nations.

The landmark bilateral agreement will allow citizens from both countries to travel for up to 90 days without the need for a visa.

“We are pleased to announce the conclusion of a new visa waiver arrangement that will allow citizens of both countries visa-free travel for up to 90 days,” said Ruto.

The two Heads of State also reaffirmed their joint commitment to closer collaboration in trade, peace and security, energy, sports, and multilateral affairs.

According to Ruto, the partnerships aim not only to enhance prosperity but also to promote sustainable development between Kenya and Senegal.

“On trade, we noted, trade volumes between the two countries are very low. To address this, we commit to working together, to remove barriers, enhance transport and digital infrastructure while harmonizing standards and promoting business-to-business engagement.”

“We also welcome Senegal’s support and experience in hosting and excelling in continental football tournaments and commit to exploring joint initiatives to build our sports sector,” he said.

President Diomaye Faye is in the country for an official visit.

Also in Kenya is Mozambique Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levy.

According to President Ruto, similar bilateral cooperation discussions have been held with Mozambique in areas including the blue economy, legal assistance, and public service training.

Kenya and Mozambique also enjoy a 90-day visa waiver for citizens, which Ruto said has increased people-to-people interactions since it was signed in 2018.