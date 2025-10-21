Families demand justice for loved ones killed at Kasarani

Yvonne Akinyi,wife to Vincent Otieno,one of the victims shot at Kasarani,breaks into tears at City mortuary. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Two Nairobi families are demanding justice after their kin, 35-year-old Vincent Otieno Ogutu and 40-year-old Evans Okiche, were allegedly shot dead at Kasarani Stadium last Thursday.

The two victims are among four who died on the spot following a commotion that ensued at the stadium when thousands of Nairobi residents gathered to mourn the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



Ogutu’s family says he was shot in the chest while seated, in what they believe was a targeted attack.

“It was not accidental,” said his brother-in-law, speaking at City Mortuary, adding, “He had only gone to see the woman he loved, not to riot. He was shot directly in the chest, as if he was seated. We just want justice for his death.”Ogutu, born in 1990, was described as a devoted father and husband.

“He was not just my brother-in-law, he was my brother and friend. He was the only son to his father and leaves behind three children,” he said. Police lob teargas canisters at mourners during the public viewing of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, on October 16, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

His father, Meshack Ogutu Okode, broke down as he recounted finding his son’s body inside a police vehicle in Kasarani.



“He was my only son. I pray that justice will be done and that we get answers," he said tearfully.



The second victim, Evans Okiche, was a 40-year-old chef at a hotel near Kasarani Stadium.



His wife, Brenda Okiche, described him as a peaceful, family-loving man who had no political affiliations.



“I was unsettled from morning and kept asking him to come home before it got chaotic. By afternoon, after news spread that Baba’s body viewing had been moved to Kasarani, his phone went off. Evans was never political; he only went to Kasarani for football matches. I can’t explain what happened this time,” she recalled.



Brenda said her husband’s death has left her and their three children devastated.



“My husband was my hero, the same way Raila is the country’s hero. I want justice to prevail. He did no wrong, only went to mourn Baba. His life wasn’t meant to be taken by the police,” she noted.



Both families said they have reported the incidents to Kasarani Police Station, with post-mortems scheduled for Tuesday morning. Human rights organizations have since reached out to offer legal and moral support.



Evans’ family said they had intended to transfer his body home for easier coordination, but were informed that it remains under police custody until investigations are complete.



They are now appealing to well-wishers for financial assistance to facilitate the eventual transfer and burial arrangements.



Hussein Khalid, the Executive Director of Haki Africa, condemned the killings and called for immediate accountability from law enforcement agencies.

Brenda Okiche, wife of Evans Okiche speaks to members of press. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]





“What we are witnessing is an unacceptable pattern of police brutality. These were unarmed Kenyans who were simply paying their respects to a man they loved. The state must take responsibility,” remarked Khalid.

He further urged the government to exercise restraint during the ongoing mourning period.



“We cannot be losing lives in the name of crowd control .Today it is Vincent and Evans, tomorrow it could be more families grieving. The police must stop using live bullets against civilians,” he said.



Activists and family representatives joined him in calling for an independent investigation into the shootings.



“It’s heartbreaking that as the country mourns Baba, those who loved him are being killed. Vincent and Evans were innocent Kenyans who only wanted to pay their last respects,” Khalid added.



Authorities have so far confirmed at least three deaths linked to the Kasarani incidents.



Families with missing relatives have been urged to visit City Mortuary for identification.



As the country grieves the loss of a national leader, the families of Vincent Otieno and Evans Okiche are left grappling with their own heartbreak ,calling for justice and answers for their loved ones’ untimely deaths.