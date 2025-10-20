Ruto dedicates Mashujaa Day to the memory of Raila

President William Ruto at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County during the Mashujaa Day celebrations. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Monday paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, using his Mashujaa Day address to reflect on the leadership values and legacy that defined Raila’s public life.

Speaking at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, President Ruto described Raila as “a towering patriot, resolute statesman, and a quintessential hero,” dedicating the 2025 Mashujaa Day celebrations to his memory.

“Yesterday we bid farewell to one of our country’s most consequential and impactful sons, this is the man, the legend, the Pan-Africanist, to whom we dedicate this Mashujaa Day," he stated.

Ruto led the nation in observing a moment of silence for Raila, whose passing last week plunged Kenya into mourning.

Ruto said Raila’s political journey was marked by courage, selflessness, and an unwavering love for the country.

He praised the late premier for demonstrating that true leadership is about service, not self-interest.

“Time and again, he reminded us that no disagreement is greater than our unity, no ambition more important than our peace, and no personal interest higher than the welfare of our nation,” Ruto added.

Ruto lauded Raila’s lifelong commitment to justice, peace, and the rule of law, values that, he noted, inspired generations and shaped Kenya’s democratic journey.

“Raila Odinga aspired and laboured for a Kenya that is free, fair, governed by the rule of law, and filled with limitless opportunity for all,” he said.

The President reflected on Raila’s ability to put the nation above personal ambition, recalling his decision to cooperate with political rivals as a selfless act to preserve the country’s stability.

“When critics questioned his decision to work with those who opposed him, he did so because he believed that national cohesion was greater than politics,” Ruto observed.

He also recalled Raila’s deep patriotism, noting that the former Prime Minister once said that if given another chance at life, he would still choose to be born in Kenya.

“Such was the depth of his love for our country. He knew we are imperfect but always striving toward a more perfect union,” Ruto said.

Ruto praised Raila’s optimism and resilience, noting that despite years of political struggle, imprisonment, and electoral defeat, he never succumbed to bitterness or despair.

“There will forever be only one Raila Amolo Odinga, but if we live by his lessons, to love Kenya more than ourselves, we can become a great nation of 50 million heroes.”