President Faye: Heroes and history power Africa's future

President William Ruto with Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County on Monday, October 20, 2025. [PCS]

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Monday urged African nations to embed their history in school curricula to help future generations understand the struggles and triumphs that shaped the continent.

Speaking during Kenya’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County, Faye said remembering national heroes is key to sustaining the spirit of independence and progress.

“We must include our history in our education system so that future generations grow up understanding the episodes of our past,” he said.

“Across Africa, days dedicated to our heroes sustain their memory, just as sustainable energy solutions will power the transformation of our continent.”

He added that Africa’s true development will be built on the foundation of knowledge, unity and self-reliance.

“Long live the memory of Kenya’s heroes,” Faye declared to applause.