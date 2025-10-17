Ruto leads leaders at Parliament to pay last respects to Raila Odinga

President William Ruto arrives at Parliament to pay respects to the late Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on October 17, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

President William Ruto has this morning led national leaders in paying their last respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Parliament Buildings, where his body lies in state before being taken to Nyayo National Stadium for a state funeral service.

Raila’s body arrived at Parliament around 6:40 am from Lee Funeral Home under tight security.

Ruto, accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, led the government delegation in viewing the body of the veteran opposition leader who shaped Kenya’s political landscape for decades.

Also present were Chief Justice Martha Koome, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

President William Ruto, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, members of the Odinga family and other leaders pay their respects to the late former PM Raila Odinga, who is lying-in-state at Parliament pic.twitter.com/wIp2SU89zL — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 17, 2025

Friday’s ceremony marks one of the final public tributes to Raila, who died on Wednesday. He is expected to be laid to rest on Sunday at his Opoda Farm home in Siaya County.

Odinga’s body had initially been scheduled to be brought to Parliament yesterday at noon for public viewing until 5 pm. However, the plan was changed at the last minute due to the massive crowds that had gathered to receive him from the airport. Instead, the body was taken directly to Kasarani Stadium, where thousands of supporters had assembled.

Earlier Thursday, before the change was announced, hundreds of mourners had gathered outside Parliament Buildings. At one point, some breached security barriers and scaled the gates in an attempt to gain access.