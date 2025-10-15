Senior Counsel Bar mourns Raila as a champion of justice and democracy

The Bar noted that many of its members considered Odinga a friend, client, and ally in the struggle for Kenya’s constitutional transformation

The Senior Counsel Bar (SCB) has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, describing his passing as a profound national loss.

In a statement signed by its chairperson, Philip K. Murgor, the SCB hailed Odinga as a visionary leader who dedicated his life to justice, democracy, and the rule of law.

“His untimely passing comes as a great collective loss to the people of Kenya and a painful one to the millions he personally touched through his wisdom, courage, and service,” the statement read.

The SCB noted that many of its members considered Odinga a friend, client, and ally in the struggle for Kenya’s constitutional transformation. His contributions, the Bar said, were instrumental in expanding democratic space, fostering political tolerance, and entrenching the rule of law and human rights as fundamental national values.

The statement recalled Odinga’s decades-long fight for reform, from his detention without trial in the 1980s, to his central role in restoring multiparty democracy and championing the 2010 Constitution.

“In all that he pursued and achieved, Hon. Raila embodied selfless leadership, unconditional statesmanship, and the characteristic courage of the Kenyan spirit. Today, Kenya has lost one of its greatest sons,” Murgor said.

The SCB further praised Odinga for shaping Kenya’s governance and legal landscape, noting that his advocacy for devolution, accountability, and electoral justice continues to influence the country’s democratic progress.

“His commitment to serving Kenyans may not have culminated in the presidency, but his legacy transcends political office. He leaves behind a formidable foundation upon which nation-building can advance,” the statement added.

The Senior Counsel Bar extended its condolences to Mama Ida Odinga, the family, friends, and all Kenyans mourning the loss, saying: “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”