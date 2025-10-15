Former U.S. Ambassador pays tribute to Raila

Former U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Michael Ranneberger has mourned the late Raila Odinga, describing him as one of the giants of Kenyan history and a tireless advocate for democracy and freedom.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ranneberger said he was “profoundly saddened” by the passing of the former Prime Minister, whom he called a friend and a leader of great integrity.

“Raila worked throughout his life for the advancement of his country, always toward greater freedom, starting with the push for multi-party democracy,” Ranneberger said.

The former envoy recalled working closely with Odinga between 2006 and 2011, particularly during the 2007–08 post-election crisis, when Raila played a crucial role in steering the country toward peace and national unity.

“Raila’s leadership was crucial in ensuring that the crisis was resolved quickly and in a way that promoted fundamental reform. He demonstrated a commitment to statesmanlike compromise for the good of all Kenyans,” he noted.

“Despite immense suffering, he remained faithful to his convictions and walked the difficult path of reform with dignity, courage, and commitment to principle,” Ranneberger said.

He extended his condolences to Odinga’s family and the Kenyan people, saying he joins them in “honoring the profoundly important legacy he left for his country.”