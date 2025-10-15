Tension grips Nairobi CBD as gangs infiltrate crowds mourning Raila's death

Nairobi residents mourn the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga along Parliament Road, on October 15, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Tensions ran high in Nairobi’s Central Business District on Wednesday after goons infiltrated crowds mourning the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Businesses closed for fear of being looting.

A crowd had initially gathered peacefully in different parts of the CBD before chaos erupted after gangs emerged.

“I was walking near City Market when some young men suddenly accosted me and demanded my phone,” a victim who did not want to be named told The Standard.

“I managed to push one of them who had grabbed me and I ran. I was lucky.”

He recalled watching helplessly as a woman was assaulted and robbed.

“She screamed for help, but no one dared to intervene. They hit her and took her phone. It was painful to watch,” he said.

"These were criminals who had infiltrated the crowd," he said, and urged the government to act swiftly and address the insecurity within the city centre.

Plain-clothed officers managed to recover a phone snatched earlier by the gang.

A group of youths near the Ambassador hotel cheered as the officers confronted the goons and recovered the phone.

Transport was also significantly affected as matatu operators stayed away from areas affected by the chaos.

"I just want to walk to my place in Kayole. There are no vehicles," he said.

Members of the public, went about their businesses albeit cautiously.

Raila died on Wednesday in India where he was receiving treatment.