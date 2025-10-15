Senate to hold special sitting to honour Raila

Senate Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi. [Standard]

The Senate will hold a special sitting on Thursday, October 16, 2025, to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a notice issued by Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi, the sitting will take place in the Senate Chamber at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, starting at 2:30 p.m. and will run until the conclusion of the day’s business.

The session, convened at the request of the Senate Majority Leader and supported by the requisite number of senators, will exclusively consider a Motion for the Senate to pay tribute and eulogize the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, E.G.H.

Speaker Kingi stated that in line with Standing Order 33(5), no other business will be conducted during the sitting. After the session, the Senate will adjourn until Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., as per the Senate calendar.