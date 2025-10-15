×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Senate to hold special sitting to honour Raila

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 15, 2025

Senate Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi. [Standard]

The Senate will hold a special sitting on Thursday, October 16, 2025, to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a notice issued by Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi, the sitting will take place in the Senate Chamber at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, starting at 2:30 p.m. and will run until the conclusion of the day’s business.

The session, convened at the request of the Senate Majority Leader and supported by the requisite number of senators, will exclusively consider a Motion for the Senate to pay tribute and eulogize the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, E.G.H.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Speaker Kingi stated that in line with Standing Order 33(5), no other business will be conducted during the sitting. After the session, the Senate will adjourn until Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., as per the Senate calendar.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Remembering Raila Odinga Senate Senate Special Sitting Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi
.

Latest Stories

Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
52 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
National
By Barack Muluka
52 mins ago
End of an Era: Kenya mourns a fallen political mastermind
Politics
By David Odongo
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
By Barack Muluka 52 mins ago
'Son of the Bull' who baffled all, charted own path and shaped political duels for decades
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
By Amos Kareithi 52 mins ago
The day a teenage Raila was caught in a nuclear war standoff
Raila Odinga: The people's president
By Brian Otieno 52 mins ago
Raila Odinga: The people's president
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
By Biketi Kikechi 52 mins ago
Three names, many hideouts: How Raila fled country to exile
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved