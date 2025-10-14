Senators debate Bill on county finance oversight

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has sponsored the County Oversight and Accountability Bill (Senate Bills No. 3 of 2024). [File, Standard]

A Bill aimed at providing a national framework for senatorial oversight of county governments—specifically regarding the allocation, collection, use, and management of public finances—is currently before the Senate.

The County Oversight and Accountability Bill (Senate Bills No. 3 of 2024), sponsored by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, seeks to establish a mechanism for effective oversight of county government operations, with the goal of enhancing efficiency and accountability.

Senator Olekina explained that the Bill proposes the establishment of oversight offices in counties, encourages public participation, and ensures compliance with constitutional provisions and national legislation governing public finance.

“The Bill enhances the Senate’s role in safeguarding national funds allocated to counties and promotes participatory democracy by involving the public in executive decision-making,” said Olekina.

He added that county budgets are often shaped by the personal priorities outlined in governors’ manifestos, largely due to the absence of legislation mandating structured public participation in the budget-making process.

Olekina noted that most citizens are unaware of the finer details of county budgets, citing an example from Narok County, which comprises 30 wards.

“We had a big debate in Narok over what Members of the County Assembly referred to as ‘ward development funds’. Citizens did not understand what these funds entailed and equated them with the National Government Constituencies Development Fund, where people expect money for projects—though some end up misappropriating it,” he said.

According to Olekina, the proposed Bill will empower citizens to engage more meaningfully in the budget-making process.

It includes provisions for the establishment of county halls, where governors and County Executive Committee Members for Finance would present details of county budgets, manifestos, and Finance Bills to the public.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna expressed hope that the Bill would clarify how senators should exercise their oversight and accountability role, as outlined under Article 96(3) of the 2010 Constitution. This article tasks the Senate with oversight of national resources allocated to county governments.

Sifuna also raised concerns about the effectiveness of public participation in county resource allocation.

He added that, in light of recent court rulings, the Senate should use the Bill as an opportunity to expand on the judiciary’s interpretation of the Senate’s mandate, which extends beyond national revenue to include county governments’ own-source revenue.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator William Kisang, who seconded the Bill, emphasised the importance of civic awareness around the budget cycle.

“This is the third Senate since the 2010 Constitution came into effect, and we are now in the 13th budget cycle, from 2012–2013 to 2025–2026. Yet, most constituents are unaware of how the budget cycle works,” said Kisang.

He stressed the need for dedicated public facilities in each ward, where citizens can meet with county officials and Senators during oversight engagements.

“The National Assembly is already conducting public participation in select pilot counties, often at the county headquarters. But with 1,200 wards across the country, where are the citizens supposed to meet their governors or finance executives? That’s why we must establish facilities in every ward,” Kisang added.