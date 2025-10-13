×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Activist Mwangi claims life in danger after bullet cartridge planted in his luggage

By Omelo Juliet | Oct. 13, 2025
Activist Boniface Mwangi during a media briefing in Nairobi on October 12, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Activist and presidential hopeful Boniface Mwangi now claims his life is in danger after a bullet was allegedly planted in his luggage at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Speaking to members of press on Sunday, Mwangi said a used bullet cartridge was planted in his carry-on bag as he was set to travel from JKIA to Malindi.

He said the incident was a direct attempt to incriminate or eliminate him.

 Mwangi said the discovery was made on October 9, 2025, shortly after he landed in Malindi.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He alleged that the bullet casing was found tucked between folded clothes in a bag he had packed himself and which had passed through two layers of security before boarding.

“At JKIA, my bag had successfully passed through security checks, but just before boarding my flight, an attendant asked me to hand over my bag, which I did and was given a luggage sip. Upon reaching Malindi, I opened it to remove a power bank and found a used bullet casing placed on top of my clothes,” he said, adding, “The bag was only briefly out of my sight during screening at JKIA. This was a calculated move meant to frame or harm me.”

According to him, this was part of a long-running campaign of intimidation and surveillance by state agents.

“This is not an accident; it is part of a pattern. I now believe my life is in serious danger,” he said.

Mwangi said he initially planned to report the matter to Malindi Police Station but was advised against it by his lawyers and human-rights organisations, who feared it could be used to fabricate a case against him.

“Reporting it would have played into their trap. I took photos, recorded a video, and shared the evidence with a human-rights organisation and my legal team instead,” he said.

His lawyer, former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, confirmed they had advised against filing a police report since Mwangi already faces an ongoing case related to alleged possession of ammunition.

“He would have been deployed to the police station for questioning, but the police would have said this as of a similar nature to a previous case, which could raise concerns. That’s why we invited human-rights groups to accompany him, to ensure transparency,” Kibwana said.

He added that Mwangi’s legal team would determine the next steps after reviewing the evidence and observing the government’s response.

“This relentless pursuit of a young activist is excessive. We will proceed carefully and ensure Kenyans are informed,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Boniface Mwangi Used Cartridge Boniface Mwangi Life Boniface Mwangi Arrest
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved