One body recovered as state pledges to support victims of Tudor boat tragedy

DP Kithure Kindiki accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, MPs Mohammed Machele (Mvita) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and other leaders at Bangladesh area along Tudor Creek.[DPC]

One body has been recovered following Friday’s Tudor Creek boat tragedy in Mvita, Mombasa County.

This was confirmed through the Office of the Deputy President as the search operation continues for two people still missing.

In a statement on Sunday, the DP’s office said the National Government, in collaboration with the Mombasa County Government, will support the families of those who lost their loved ones, as well as the brave locals who were at the forefront of responding to the tragedy.

“Psychosocial support will also be provided to survivors who were left visibly shaken by the incident,” the statement read.

The DP had on Sunday visited the Bangladesh area along Tudor Creek, accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, MPs Mohammed Machele (Mvita) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu), among other leaders, to comfort the affected families.

The leaders thanked all the agencies, volunteers, and non-governmental groups involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

This followed the Friday tragedy after a dragon boat carrying 22 participants capsized near the finish line at Tudor Creek during the East African Ocean Festival.

Nineteen people were rescued, while three were reported missing immediately after the accident.

Since then, the Kenya Navy, Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Maritime Authority, Mombasa County Fire and Rescue Services, and volunteer divers have led the search and rescue operation.

The incident prompted Governor Nassir to later announce that the East African Ocean Festival had been suspended to allow uninterrupted recovery operations.