×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

One body recovered as state pledges to support victims of Tudor boat tragedy

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 12, 2025
DP Kithure Kindiki accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, MPs Mohammed Machele (Mvita) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and other leaders at  Bangladesh area along Tudor Creek.[DPC]

One body has been recovered following Friday’s Tudor Creek boat tragedy in Mvita, Mombasa County.

This was confirmed through the Office of the Deputy President as the search operation continues for two people still missing.

In a statement on Sunday, the DP’s office said the National Government, in collaboration with the Mombasa County Government, will support the families of those who lost their loved ones, as well as the brave locals who were at the forefront of responding to the tragedy.

“Psychosocial support will also be provided to survivors who were left visibly shaken by the incident,” the statement read.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The DP had on Sunday visited the Bangladesh area along Tudor Creek, accompanied by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, MPs Mohammed Machele (Mvita) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu), among other leaders, to comfort the affected families.

The leaders thanked all the agencies, volunteers, and non-governmental groups involved in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

This followed the Friday tragedy after a dragon boat carrying 22 participants capsized near the finish line at Tudor Creek during the East African Ocean Festival. 

Nineteen people were rescued, while three were reported missing immediately after the accident.

Since then, the Kenya Navy, Kenya Coast Guard Service, Kenya Maritime Authority, Mombasa County Fire and Rescue Services, and volunteer divers have led the search and rescue operation.

The incident prompted Governor Nassir to later announce that the East African Ocean Festival had been suspended to allow uninterrupted recovery operations.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tudor Creek Boat Tragedy Mombasa Boat Accident Victims of Boat Tragedy Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Omphalocele: When babies are born with organs outside the body
Omphalocele: When babies are born with organs outside the body
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
9 mins ago
Muturi says privatisation plan is plunder disguised as reform
National
By Irene Githinji
9 mins ago
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
National
By Hudson Gumbihi
9 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How debt burden is denying the sick critical services
By David Odongo 9 mins ago
How debt burden is denying the sick critical services
Kin of activists missing in Uganda pile pressure on Ruto to secure their release
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 9 mins ago
Kin of activists missing in Uganda pile pressure on Ruto to secure their release
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
By Hudson Gumbihi 9 mins ago
How crime scene interference helps criminals to walk away scot-free
Mystery of man at the centre of Nakuru's prime property dispute
By Julius Chepkwony 9 mins ago
Mystery of man at the centre of Nakuru's prime property dispute
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved