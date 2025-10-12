×
The Standard

Ruto urges unity, dialogue for national progress

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 12, 2025
President William Ruto during African Inland Church Ziwani 70th Anniversary at Starehe Boys in Nairobi County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has called for unity and peaceful co-existence among Kenyans and across the East African region, saying the continent’s strength lies in harmony and togetherness.

Speaking during a church service at the African Inland Church (AIC) Ziwani, Nairobi, the President said he has been engaging leaders across the political divide to build consensus on how to move the country forward.

“I have talked with many leaders across the country and almost 80 percent of MPs one-on-one to explain to them how we have to move this country,” he said.

Ruto revealed that he has also held talks with opposition leaders, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, in efforts to unite the country and consolidate national progress.
“We have talked with Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, and Gideon Moi, and I will continue to engage leaders so that we can move this country together,” he added.

The President thanked Nairobi leaders for their cooperation, noting that unity among leaders is essential in promoting peace, stability, and development.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working with all stakeholders to create a peaceful, united, and prosperous Kenya within a stable and cohesive Africa.

Ruto emphasized that peace and cooperation form the foundation for national and regional stability and prosperity.

“We wish our Tanzanian counterparts well in unity and peace since our region and the East African Community is a hub of peace and unity. We can only excel as one through peaceful existence,” he said.

He noted that Kenya’s and Africa’s prosperity depends on harmony among communities and nations.

“Together and united, we will get blessings. We want a united East African Community and a united continent of Africa — peace that brings stability, unity, and progress so that we can serve our people better,” Ruto said.

His remarks come as East African nations continue to strengthen economic and political ties through the East African Community (EAC), which is pushing for deeper integration, including infrastructure development, cross-border trade, and the free movement of people and goods.

.

.

